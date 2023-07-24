Derry's Lauren McKenna, Rachel Downey and goalkeeper Laura Coyle celebrate at the final whistle of the 2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship in FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary. (©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

As a result, the Oakleafers will play Meath in the final at Croke Park on August 6, after the Royals edged out neighbours Westmeath in a thriller by 1-11 to 0-10 at the same venue.

“It was nailbiting at times,” admitted Áine McAllister, who scored eight points including five from play.

Having led for much of proceedings, it looked like Derry would suffer a similar fate to 12 months ago as an Emma Manogue-inspired Kilkenny reeled off six points on the trot to hit the front. But an equaliser from Aoife Shaw, who finished with six points herself, earned Derry a reprieve and they made full use of it.

Derry celebrate at the final whistle in FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary. (©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

“We fell asleep at times but we definitely redeemed ourselves in extra time, put the hard work in and it paid off,” continued McAllister, “Towards the end of the second half, they had the momentum. We maybe took for granted the lead we did have and fell asleep a bit but were lucky to have Aoife Shaw hit that equaliser so we then got the chance to go to extra time.

“It showed at the beginning of the two halves of extra time the fight that was in us to show there was more in the tank.

“We were here the same stage as last year, All-Ireland semi-final against Cork and it went to injury time and we ended up getting beat by a point. So a lot of the girls on the panel understand that hurt and we were using that as motivation and a way to drive us forward. The girls just want it for each other.”

A goal from Amy Gaffney right on the hour finally separated Meath from Westmeath, who had led by a point at half-time thanks to Sheila McGrath and Megan Dowdall and remained in it right to the end.

Kilkenny's Therese Donnelly is tackled by Sinead McGill of Derry during the 2023 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Semi-Final in FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary. (©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

“We knew we were coming down to a savagely difficult game,” said Aoife Minogue, who scored four points for the winners. “We played them a couple of weeks ago. Role reversal and they bet us by a few to be fair. So we knew we had an uphill battle but we all rowed in together.

“You need a bit of luck in any quarter- or semi-final and we got it today and are grateful for it… Amy Gaffney got a savage goal at the end that swung it for us but it could have been the other round very, very easily and glad to be on top.

“Us against Derry is always a good battle and we’re just glad to be still in it. We’ll spend the next two weeks prepping to take them on and hope for the best.”

