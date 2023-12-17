​​Mickey Harte says the opportunity to manage Derry is an "appetising prospect" after it was confirmed his Oak Leaf reign would begin with McKenna Cup games against Cavan and Down.

Derry Senior football manager Mickey Harte at the 2024 McKenna Cup launch on Wednesday night in Armagh.

Harte's appointment in September came as a major surprise for many after his 17 years with Tyrone, during which time he led his native county to three All Ireland titles. However the new Derry boss said it was always his intention to continue manging at the highest level after leaving Tyrone in 2020 and following three successful years with Louth, Derry represented an opportunity to compete against the best in the country.

“We spent three years in Louth which we agreed to do, myself and Gavin Devlin, when we met Peter Fitzpatrick (Chairman Louth GAA) first," explained Harte, "We felt we did a good job there. We worked hard with them. They're lovely people and the players were good lads, they worked very hard.

"Then an opportunity came along that Derry were looking for a manager and looking at the progress that Derry had made over the last few years, that was certainly a very appetising prospect.

"I suppose I've always said that I worked with Tyrone for many years and put a lot of work into it – over 30 years actually – and I just said that if Tyrone didn't need me or want me any more and another opportunity came along I would be happy to take it, so that's how I find myself in Derry."

Indeed Harte says he was oblivious to all the perceived controversy surrounding his appointment, insisting it is not something he pay any attention to.

"I've no idea! Thanks be to God I'm not on any social platforms," he added, "All I know is, the people I've met in Tyrone have wished me well, and the people I've met in Derry have welcomed me very much into their county. So, there's a lot of stuff out there maybe, a few people can make a lot of noise. Who they are I don't know, but the noise doesn't come my way because I don't be there."

And looking ahead to the new season, the Oak Leaf manager said he was hoping to see last season's Ulster champions and All Ireland semi-finalists "stretch themselves a bit further."