​Derry manager Mickey Harte admits it's been a challenge getting his feet under the Oak management table with so many players unavailable in the early months of his tenure.

Mickey Harte got his first win as Derry manager against Cavan on Wednesday night. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Harte's reign as Derry boss kicked off in positive fashion against Cavan on Wednesday evening as Paul Cassidy inspired a youthful Oak team to McKenna Cup victory in Kingspan Breffni Park; but it was a team missing its Glen contingent as well as the likes of Brendan Rogers and Conor McCluskey and with Shane McGuigan and Chrissy McKaigue starting from the bench.

Victory in those circumstances is cause for optimism as Harte seeks the kind of strength in depth required for a top flight league season, the defence of the Ulster Championship and another tilt at the All Ireland Series and the new Derry boss chose was putting a positive spin on his testing list of absentees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is challenging, but it is challenging for everyone at this time of the year," explained Harte, "Nobody when they come together at the start of a season has got all their players at their disposal. Maybe they wouldn't be missing as many as we are at the moment but, no, it is an opportunity for others.

"If all the players were there then a lot of lads who got game-time out there tonight would not have got it and they will only be better for that. It's great to see that there is that bit of strength in depth to your squad."

Harte holds a enviable record in the McKenna Cup from his time as Tyrone boss and remains a big fan of the traditional pre-season competition which be believes in perfect territory to blood new talent.

"Victory is always nice, that's why we play this game, to try and win as many games as we can and it was a great battle," he added, "Cavan came eager to get a win as well. I thought we played very well in the first half considering we were against the breeze a bit but we knew that they were out to do more than that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cavan made it a game until the end which kept it interesting for the spectators even if I would have preferred it as bit easier than hanging on by a point at the end. But a win is a win.

"That's good, yeah, " he added of the eight players given senior county debuts, "But it is of necessity because there are that many people unavailable so you have to use the people that you have in the squad, and they need game-time as well which is why I think this competition is so good. It's competitive, it's a competitive arena, and you are bringing new players in.

"They are not playing challenge matches where they don't who they are playing against or if the opposition really wants to win the game or not and I think this is the best place to blood new players. I'm glad we have another game on Saturday to see if we can add value to those players."

Derry’s final group game will be against Down in Celtic Park on Saturday (throw-in 6pm) and, knowing victory will see the Oak Leafer in the last four, Harte is keen to seen his team progress to the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad