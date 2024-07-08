Mickey Harte has stepped down from his role as Derry manager. Photo: George Sweeney

MICKEY Harte has announced he will step down as manager of Derry’s senior football team less than 10 months after taking the reigns.

Harte who managed his native Tyrone to three All-Ireland senior titles and six Ulster senior championships, opted to step away from his duties eight days after Derry’s All Ireland Championship campaign came to an end at the hands of Kerry at Croke Park.

Derry GAA today confirmed Harte’s departure and chairman John Keenan thanked him for his dedication throughout the 2024 season as they now begin to find a replacement.

"Derry GAA confirm that Mickey Harte has today informed the Derry County Board that he has decided to step down from his position with the Derry Senior Football team,” began a statement.

"During his tenure, Mickey guided the team to win both the Dr McKenna Cup and Allianz National Football League; delivering a first national title for the county since 2008.”

Harte thanked the Derry players for their ‘huge commitment’ to the Derry jersey under his stewardship.

"I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry Senior Football team,” said Harte. “I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would also like to thank Gavin [Devlin] and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise. Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”

Mr Keenan added: “We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughouit the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”