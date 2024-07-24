Na Magha duo Hannah Drinan and Ava McIntyre after Derry U16 All-Ireland final win against Wexford in Nolan Park, Kilkenny.

Na Magha CLG have announce details of the club’s first bi-lingual – Irish and English - summer scheme which will be held at its grounds in Ballyarnett where members train for and play hurling and camogie, Ireland’s ancient national sport.

Commenting on the announcement of the camp, Na Magha Chairman Eamon Harkin, said: “Na Magha, ever since the club was founded in 1982, has promoted the use of Irish among its members, in an inclusive manner. I enjoy speaking Irish with fellow club members of all ages as we gather at Páirc Na Magha.

"Anyone who enjoyed the brilliant All-Ireland Hurling Final last week knows the passion hurling generates. The summer Scheme/Scéim Samhraidh le Gaeilge will allow our young people to sample some of that passion and is a key part of a busy summer schedule of competitive games and events at the club.”

The Summer Scheme/Scéim Samhraidh le Gaeilge, will take place from August 14th to 16th and all children aged 6 and above are welcome to attend with further information available on Na Magha’s Facebook and Twitter pages, or by contacting Cathy Harkin on 07719601112 for payment details.

The new Aodhan O'Donnell Gym at Pairc Na Magha.

The Na Magha Chairman also paid tribute to the work that went into the recent opening of the new Aodhán O’Donnell Gym at the club.

“The opening of our new ‘Aodhán O’Donnell Gym’ in honour of the legacy of our former player started off a busy summer,” he explained, “We lost Aodhán in 2018, but committed alongside Fearghal McAnaney and other senior hurlers who played with Aodhán, to work with Aodhán’s family to create a legacy for a fine young man.”

Aodhán’s older brother, and former Na Magha hurler, Sean O’Donnell, speaking at the official opening, caught the feeling of the moment perfectly, when he said that he, “Couldn’t be prouder that a gym has been named after his wee brother, especially considering hurling and fitness were his two passions in life.”

And two more passionate playing members of Na Magha – Hannah Drinan and Ava McIntyre – recently brought All-Ireland medals back to Derry, when they were part of the Derry Under 16 camogie team that defeated Wexford in Nolan Park, Kilkenny.

Julie MacSuibhne, Na Magha Camogie spokesperson, said: “Everyone at the club is over the moon for Hannah and Ava. Their achievements are a result of many years of hard work and dedication, not just from the two players, but also from their camogie coaches at Na Magha.

"Hannah and Ava represent their families, their club, their city and their county at the highest level and to top it off with an All-Ireland medal is a fantastic achievement. Additionally, the club received more good news recently as Hannah has been selected for the 2024 Ulster U16 Camogie team.”