And while not quite holding the same level of importance as Sunday’s big league meeting, almost 20 years ago to the day the two great rivals were meeting in Healy Park in a McKenna Cup tie the Red Hands eventually won 1-10 to 2-05 thanks to a late Ryan McMenamin goal. Tyrone went into the game as reigning All Ireland champions but Derry looked in control for long periods thanks to goals from Padraig O’Neill and Paddy Bradley.

Despite the pre-season billing, Tyrone fielded nine of their All Ireland winning team against Mickey Moran’s experimental Oak Leaf side highlighting that no matter the stage, Tyrone – Derry takes on a life of its own. Derry led 1-3 to 0-5 at the break and when Bradley found the net 28 seconds after the restart, the Oak Leafers were well positioned to push on. However a late Tyrone rally, inspired by the McMenamin goal and points from Gerard Cavlan, Owen Mulligan and Colm McCullagh, carried the home side to a narrow victory.

Here are a few shots from the game to whet the appetite ahead of Sunday . . .

