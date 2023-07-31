Derry players celebrate with the cup after the U16B Camogie All-Ireland Championship Final at Inniskeen Grattans, Co. Monaghan. (INPHO/Ciaran Culligan)

Derry held the Lilywhite to only a single score from play as they eased to a hugely impressive 3-19 to 2-5 victory which could the first past of a memorable double with the senior team facing Meath in this weekend's All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship final.

Leah Cassidy, Cáit Conway and Caoimhe Chambers excelled for the U16s as goals from Aoibh Mulholland and Cassidy put the high-scoring Oak Leafers in a strong position. They pressed home their advantage after the resumption, Mulholland grabbing a second major on the way to a tremendous victory.

"We went 1-02 to no score up but then Kildare came back to make it 1-02 to 1-01. In fairness our girls were just excellent," sad a delighted Downey, "To hold a team in an All Ireland final to only one score from play, that's testament to their work rate. It shows their blocking, their hooking, their general will to win was huge. They were very, very impressive, nothing short of excellent.

"We were over the moon but they've worked hard. Nine months of work to get there and I'm just glad they performed on the biggest stage of all, the All Ireland final.

"When we arrived back at the Elk and there was a great crowd there to greet the girls but the crowd at the match itself and the support we had was remarkable. People were there in their hundreds and on the pitch after the match it was a sea of red and white. It was really good and very special for the girls."

There was huge satisfaction for a number of the panel who had twice suffered All Ireland final defeat this year with their school, something their manager said took huge character to recover from.

"I had 100 per cent faith in them but you never know because it's a final and you can never know how nerves will kick in; young girls at 14, 15 or 16 years of age, how will they cope with that?

Derry’s Leah Cassidy receives her player of the match award after the U16 B Camogie All-Ireland Championship Final. (INPHO/Ciaran Culligan)

"There was that thing in the back of some of their heads too that they had lost in two All Ireland semi-finals already this year with St. Pat's. That's a massive thing to overcome for young girls but there were no sign of nerves. Their preparation, their warm-up; you just knew by the warm up that they were clicking, they were on song and were ready for whatever Kildare could throw at them. There will always be times in a match when the pressure will come on. Kildare did come up and get 1-01 in answer to our good start but the response was from our girls was, 'Right, let's go here!'

"They continuously kept the scoreboard ticking, point after point after point and it ground Kildare down. It was excellent."

With 14 of the panel of 33 still eligible for U16 level next year, the future looks bright for Derry camogie but Downey said it was important to keep the hard work going.

"Every player, and we had 33 in the panel, but they have all worked so hard," he explained, "We were able to go to training sessions and work 15 on 15. We were able to go to training sessions and work on puck outs, work on frees, it all helps and is only possible because of the attitude and character of all the girls.