Doire Colmcille's Oisín Barr with Ciaran McLaughlin, Ulster GAA President, and Damian Bannon, Translink Belfast Area Manager at the award ceremony in Belfast recently. (Photo: John Merry)

Now in its seventh year, the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer Award is an initiative designed to celebrate the important contribution young members of the association make to their clubs and communities. Each month during the year, clubs were invited to nominate youth volunteers who play important roles in areas such as coaching, mentoring, fundraising, and organising social activities.

Oisín, who won the July award, was ultimately selected as the overall winner in recognition of the outstanding contribution he makes to the day-to-day running of the Lowry’s Lane club. The talented teenager captained the club’s U17 team, but outside of playing he led the establishment of a youth committee, encouraging other young club members to get involved and arranging specific training in his role as committee chair. His prize package includes a full set of underage jerseys for his club, as well as commemorative merchandise and trophy.

Presenting Oisín with the award at the Ulster GAA Awards ceremony, held recently at the Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast, Damian Bannon, Belfast Area Manager at Translink said: “Oisin is a great example of how young people can really help to make a positive impact in their communities through volunteering and playing an active role in their local clubs and the various initiatives to promote sport and wellbeing for all age groups.

“This commitment reflects Translink’s own ‘Better Connected’ strategy and our focus on connecting communities through our services and dedicated staff.”

Ulster GAA President, Ciaran McLaughlin added: “We are delighted to present our award to this outstanding young volunteer from Doire Colmcille. Oisin’s attitude and ability in motivating others is outstanding, and his remarkable initiative in setting up a youth committee and giving a voice to his peers within his club displays a level of leadership beyond his years.