Ciaran McFaul is back in Championship contention for Derry. Photo: George Sweeney DER2045GS – 007

McFaul dropped out of the Derry panel last year to travel to America having played only a limited part in the Oak Leafers' league campaign and missed out out as Derry bridged a 24 year gap to claim the Anglo Celt Cup with victory over Donegal in Clones.

Gallagher stated at the time the door remained opened to McFaul if he showed the necessary commitment and remained in contact with the player whom he says now has a "clean slate" with the county.

"Listen, it was always our intention, if Ciaran wanted to come to us and commit to us, to open the door, absolutely it was," explained the Derry manager, "We all know Ciaran is a seriously talented footballer and it's up to him now to settle down and get back into it, get back into the swing of the way we are playing and to fit in with the boys, but those are things I expect to happen quite naturally."

The Derry manager said he has no doubts over McFaul's fitness and revealed Derry's strength and conditioning coach, Peter Hughes had set the Glen man up with a coach in the US to oversee his training.

"Ciaran wanted to try out the States and if we are honest, it (Derry) was probably something that wasn't working that well for him or us last year," explained Gallagher, "It is a fresh slate however and he had been playing inter county football for a good few years so, look, he's back and he's hungry and he's keen. We will just watch this space and see how he develops at training over the next week to 10 days.

