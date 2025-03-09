Meath players charge after Derry’s Gerald Bradley. Photo: George Sweeney

Allianz Hurtling League, Division Two

Derry 1-27, Meath 1-23

Derry produced their best display for seasons to score a critical Allianz Hurling League Division Two victory over 2023 Christy Ring Cup champions Meath in Celtic Park on Saturday.

The 55th minute return from injury of Cormac O'Doherty capped a brilliant afternoon’s work for Johnny McGarvey’s men who now face a winner take all final day clash with Donegal in two weeks’ time. With Tyrone already down, the final relegation spot will be decided between Derry, Donegal, Kerry and Meath, all of whom currently sit on four points but after this showing, Derry will approach their Letterkenny date with destiny in confident mood.

Derry’s Christy McNaughton celebrates his first half goal against Meath. Photo: George Sweeney

McGarvey’s men took the game to Meath from the moment Kevin Parke got matters under way in summer like conditions. And it was a game that had everything, including hurling’s first black card. Dual referee Parke awarded Derry a sixth minute penalty when Meath corner back Ennis fouled Shea Cassidy en route to goal. The man in the middle quickly realised his mistake and history maker Ennis got a black card which was quickly overturned when the referee realised his error and called the player back on!

Christy McNaughton bagged the penalty and Derry were five in front; but the confusion was not finished. In the concluding stages of the game. Meath were awarded a free in front of the Tommy Mellon stand. Jack Regan sent the ball in, some thought over the bar, the umpires never moved, the scoreboard never moved and the referee blew the full time whistle.

Unfortunately, as the game drifted into added time Meath full back Daire Shine suffered an injury which saw him taken to hospital. Derry were pressing Meath in the goal area. As Shea Cassidy pulled on the ball, the full back stepped inside and caught the full force of the swing to the head. It looked a total accident yet Cassidy received a straight red card. No doubt there will be an appeal pending!

With injured players back Johnny McGarvey was able to field his strongest team of the year. Ruairi O’Mianain stiffened up the half back line and Cahal Murray added much needed pace to the attack. Eamon Conway looked more comfortable in the half forward line and there was a nice balance in the team.

Derry’s players confront Mayo’s Lorcan Byrne in Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

A game that produced over 50 scores saw Meath full forward Jack Regan scored 15 points and he alone kept the Royals on the fringes of the game in which they never really looked like winning. His counterpart, Christy McNaughton, scored a penalty and seven frees from eight to continue his fine form.

McNaughton nudged Derry ahead after 20 seconds and added a further 1--02 with visiting full back Shine getting Meath’s only score in the opening nine minutes.

Richie Mullan set up Shea Cassidy for Derry’s fourth score before the free taking of Jack Regan ignited the Meath hopes. Derry were four clear at the mid-point of the half when Mikey Cole goaled from close range to make the score 1-6 to 1-5 but Derry took control for the next nine minutes, outscoring Meath by 0-6 to 0-1 in that period.

Regan narrowed the gap but his score was quickly wiped out by a long range Richie Mullan free. Derry dominated until the interval with notable scores from John Mullan and Eamon Conway adding to their impressive 1-16 to Meath’s 1-9.

But Meath teams never accept defeat and they gave as good as they got for most of the second half. Regan was brilliant on the frees and by the 46th minute they had reduced Derry’s lead to five points with their lively sub Sean Doyle making a big impression and hitting three points.

There was a bit of concern in the Derry ranks when a pair of Regan frees made the score 1-20 to 1-17 in the 51st minute but the pressure was eased with a superb Gerald Bradley point and another McNaughton free.

A Regan point from play closed the margin to four but Derry’s ability to hit back soon saw their lead back out to six with a Richie Mullan ’65 and a classy Conway point.

That man Regan caused a few Derry heart flutters when he thundered a shot against the crossbar. The full forward then scored from play three minutes from the end but a McNaughton free and a long distance point from O’Mianain secured a much needed and fully deserved victory for Derry.

What was so much different from the other displays was the confidence they played with. There was no sloppy hand passing just sensible, direct and unselfish hurling. Replicate this regularly and Derry will fear no one.

Derry scorers: Christy McNaughton (1-7,1pen 7f), Gerald Bradley (0-4),John Mullan (0-3) Richie Mullan (0-3, 1f, 1 ’65), Cahal Murray, Ruairi O’Mianain (0-2), Shea Cassidy (0-2), Eamon Conway(0-2), James Friel (0-1), Meehaul McGrath (0-1).

Meath Scorers: Jack Regan (0-15, ’65, 11f) Sean Doyle (0-3), Mikey Cole (1-0), Nicky Potterton (0-2), Daire Ennis (0-1), Simon Ennis (0-1), Darragh Kelly (0-1).

Derry: Sean Kelly, Paddy Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Patrick Turner, Ruairi O’Mianain, Richie Mullan, Fames Friel, Meehaul McGrath, Thomas Brady, John Mullan, Eamon Conway. Gerald Bradley, Cahal Murray, Christy McNaughton, Shea Cassidy. Subs Cormac O’Doherty for T Brady, 55mins; Callum O’Kane for G Bradley, 56mins; Mark Craig for P Kelly, 72mins.

Meath: Colm O’Riardon, Jarlath Ennis, Daire Shine, Domhall Rogers, James Kelly, Darragh Kelly, Kris Gorman, Simon Ennis, Darren O’Higgins, Nicky Potterton, Sean Quigley, Lorcan Byrne, Mikey Cole, Jack Regan, Evan Fitzgerald. Subs Sean Doyle for E Fitzgerald, HT; James Toner for D. O’ Higgins, HT; Sean Corbett for S Quigley, 60mins; Ben Holden for J Kelly, 66mins.

Referee: Kevin Parke (Antrim)