Tributes come in for Derry All Ireland winner Colm McGurk

Colm McGurk sadly died on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old was a member of the Derry 1993 Sam Maguire winning team and he also won Ulster senior football and hurling titles with the county and a plethora of club and college honours.

Derry GAA chairman John Keenan has offered the sympathies of all Derry Gaels to the family of the Lavey man.

“Colm was small in stature but a giant of Derry GAA. His ambition for his club and county matched his energy and drive to improve and develop our community and its people," stated Keenan.

“Colm McGurk’s influence can be found on the blueprints of many areas of the GAA in Derry and Ulster.

“An All-Ireland winner with Derry in 1993 and an Ulster hurling winner in 2000, our former senior hurling manager, a competition sponsor and the chief architect on the Owenbeg complex opened in 2013, Colm had been working with Derry GAA in recent months on plans to further progress our facilities at Owenbeg for player development.

“Colm McGurk brought energy and passion to everything that he did. He was terrific company and will be very sadly missed.

“On behalf of Derry GAA, I want to offer our deepest sympathies to Sinead and the family of Colm McGurk, as well as to the wider community of Erin’s Own Lavey.”

Lavey Chairman Paddy Chivers also paid tribute to All-Ireland winner stating on the club’s social media pages.

“Pound for pound he was probably the bravest Lavey man of all time,” he said.

“Erin’s Own Lavey are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Colm McGurk. The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with his wife, Sinéad, daughters Orla, Aoife and Méabh, his son John, and the entire McGurk family."

Some former team-mates and players who also played under him also took to social media to pay tribute.

“Very sad news sorry to hear about Collie’s passing was a gentleman in every way! Condolences to Collies family an the McGurk family may he rest in peace.” - Geoffrey McGonagle