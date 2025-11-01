INFLUENTIAL: Neill McNicholl, Glenullin. Photo: George Sweeney.

Ulster Intermediate Club Championship, Preliminary tie

Glenullin 2-17, Moneyglass 0-06

Glenullin didn't need to be anywhere near their best to brush aside out-of-sorts Antrim champions Moneyglass in a one sided provincial preliminary round tie at Owenbeg on Saturday evening.

Michael O'Kane's Derry champions were always in control in a tepid match that never got out of second gear; goals in each half from Donal O'Kane and Ryan McNicholl the majors as Glenullin cruised through to a last eight meeting with Armagh's Sarsfields.

That game's going to represent a major step up from this Saturday stroll, Glenullin rarely pushed by a Moneyglass team who managed only five points from play across a very disappointing 64 minutes for the Antrim men.

For Glenullin, Neil McNicholl was at his match controlling best, hitting 0-5 in the first half and playing the role of catalyst for almost everything positive the Oak Leafers did. Chrissy Dempsey and Cathal Hasson were excellent support for McNicholl while defensively Glenullin always held the upper hand as Daniel O'Kane did a great job on St Ergnat's captain and dangerman, Colum Duffin who had hit 0-6 in the Antrim county final.

Glenullin started with the wind at their backs and controlled a non-descript opening half in which the Antrim champions looked to be suffering from a county final hangover. Indeed it took the Saffrons side until the 17th minute to trouble to scoreboard through Duffin's free and they were fortunate to still be within seven points when the short whistle sounded with Glenullin 1-07 to 0-3 up.

Perhaps the biggest reason for that was the fact that Glenullin were a couple of gears off fifth themselves on a slippy pitch which saw players on both sides loose their footing on occasion.

Indeed were it not for Donal O'Kane's fortuitous goal from a long range free - the game's opening score after 11 scoreless minutes - then Glenullin's return would have raised serious half-time eyebrows given their first half dominance.

But while others struggled in a forgettable 30 odd minutes, one man didn't. McNicholl, freed from the constraints of his brief stint as a county goalkeeper, registered 0-5 of his team's first half tally – a return that included two excellent two-pointers - and from there Glenullin never looked in any danger.

An opening 10 minutes which had supporters of both clubs looking at their watches was eventually punctured by O'Kane's goal. Moneyglass' Aidan McErlain's high tackle Diarmuid McNicholl handed O'Kane what looked a routine long range free. If anything, the Glenullin No. 14, who was excellent throughout, scuffed his effort but it was completely misjudged by Moneyglass keeper Jamie McLaughlin and bounced on its way into the net for the softest of goals.

The dye had been cast with McNicholl's two pointers easing Glenullin into what proved an unassailable lead as Cillian Bradley, Hasson and O'Kane also contributed to their seven point interval lead.

Moneyglass' opening score had been Duffin's 17th minute free and while it was added to by scores from Tyler Cassidy and Sean Boyd, there was already a gulf in class evident between the two teams.

Turning around seven adrift, the second half required a Moneyglass resurgence that never transpired. Instead Glenullin went through the gears with Hasson, McNicholl and O'Kane pushing the lead out to 1-12 to 0-3 against an Antrim team now playing with 14 after a black card for full-back Zach McCaughan.

If McCaughan's black card was a major blow to any potential revival hopes, it was game over when Ryan McNicholl grabbed the second Glenullin goal on 40 minutes. McNicholl, who had been quiet by his own high standards, had time to gather at the second attempt, step around the keeper and plant an emphatic finish past the covering defender for a goal that removed all doubt from the match with still 20 minutes left to play.

With Glenullin able to run their bench, the sight of Eoin 'Skinner' Bradley entering the fray was probably the last thing the Moneyglass defence wanted to see and the former county star helped himself to two points with the game petering out; but it was little more than academic.

Credit to Moneyglass they never stopped working and grabbed the game's final two scores but the tie had long since gone with Glenullin heading to the Armagh Athletic Ground next Sunday for what will be a Derry versus Armagh double header alongside Newbridge's meeting with Madden.

Glenullin scorers: Donal O'Kane 1-4 (3f), Ryan McNicholl 1-2 (1f), Neil McNicholl 0-6 (2tp), Cillian Bradley 0-1, Cathal Hasson 0-2, Eoin Bradley 0-2 (1f).

Moneyglass scorers: Colum Duffin 0-1 (1f), Tyler Cassidy 0-1, Sean Boyd 0-1, Conleth McCann 0-2, Ronan Campbell 0-1.

Glenullin: Niall O'Kane, Eunan Boylan, Daniel O'Kane, Eunan O'Kane, Conor Rafferty, Christopher Dempsey, Diarmuid McNicholl, Traglach Bradley, Neil McNicholl, Cathal Hasson John O'Kane, Cillian Bradley, Conrad Mullan, Donal O'Kane, Ryan McNicholl. (Subs) Eoin Bradley for C Mullan, 39mins; Eoin McIlvar for C Hasson, 45mins; Ronan Close for T Bradley, 50mins; Eamon Hasson for E O'Kane, 52mins; Donal Close for D McNicholl, 55mins.

Moneyglass: Jamie McLaughlin, Matthew Mullan, Zach McCaughan, James McCormick, Tiernan McCormack, Paul Duffin, Conleth McCann, Kevin McCann, Seanchan Duffin, Sean Boyd, Aidan McErlain, Ferghal Duffin, Connor O'Kane, Colum Duffin, Tyler Cassidy. (Subs) Conor Boyd for C O'Kane, 42mins; Michael McLaughlin for F Duffin, 50mins; Ryan Boyd for T Cassidy, 50mins; Eamon Kelly for J McCormick, 55mins; Ronan Campbell for S Boyd, 55mins.

Referee: Shane Murphy (Armagh)