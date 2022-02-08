WATCH: All Ireland champions Steelstown Brian Ogs return to heroes welcome

After their heroics in Sunday's hugely impressive victory over Trim in Croke Park, it was a homecoming fitting for the occasion on a cold, wet and windy evening which didn't deter the Steelstown faithful from gathering in their droves to welcome home their champions with the All-Ireland Intermediate trophy.

As the team bus came into sight on the Madam's Bank Road, making its way towards the club's Ballyarnett base, ‘We are the Champions’ by Queen played in the background and there couldn’t have been a more fitting song as a sea of blue and gold flags were waved frenetically.

Eventually after a series of songs and celebratory dances as the players disembarked the coach, they made their way through the crowd before taking to the stage in the clubhouse carpark.

There was a large attendance at Steelstown GAC to welcome home the Derry, Ulster and All Ireland Intermediate Football Champions Brian Og’s on Monday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2206GS – 074

Club chairman, Paul O’Hea was the first to address the crowd as he reflected on a 'momentous' journey for the club.

“On what has been an absolutely momentous few months for this club, we finally got over the line in Derry, and from then the belief grew and grew for this team, and it is an absolute testament to the training that these boys have been put through for the last 10,15, some of them even 20 years," he said.

"The combination of all that effort, training, preparation and dedication manifested yesterday in Croke Park, in one of the most stylish, confident performances you will ever see from a Derry team in Croke Park in an All-Ireland Final” O’Hea added.

The club chairman went on to thank all coaches, helpers and volunteers, adding that; “this victory is as much for you as it is for these boys on stage tonight”.

O’Hea ended by introducing manager Hugh McGrath to a rapturous applause: “I didn’t know I still needed introduction about here but thanks for that anyway, Paul”, McGrath joked as the players chanted his name.

“There’s moments in your life that you will never forget, and I thought yesterday was a moment I’ll never forget, but when we turned the corner on the bus, I will never forget that, and that is down to you people,” said the Steelstown manager thanking the supporters.

“We are the lucky ones, we got to play in Croke Park yesterday, we got our own headquarters, we got to represent Brian Og, we got to represent Steelstown, but you are the people who make this so worthwhile,” McGrath continued.

McGrath promised that this Steelstown team aren’t finished yet and want to build on the success from this season.

“We stood after winning the Ulster title and I told you then we are not finished, and we are not finished now. This is the start of it, not the end of it, and this season, when we are back, we will be coming for everybody out there.

“This group put a performance in Croke Park yesterday that nobody can touch. We can build on this and we hope that the young people here, girls, boys, whoever, we want you to be part of this and we want you to be the next big thing in Steelstown and we will do everything we can to make that happen for you,” McGrath concluded.

Team captain Neil Forester was then introduced to speak and while his passionate victory speech in the Hogan Stand on Sunday will forever be remember, on this occasion he decided all the talking was done and broke into a rendition of 'Allez Allez Allez', singing 'we conquered all of Ireland' with his teammates joining in.