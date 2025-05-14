Joseph (Joe) Hurley Memorial 500 winner 'Shrewd Stories' with owner Dermot Coney who is standing behind his daughter Ella (holding the dog) and accepting the trophy from Zakk McMeekin. Included are Joe Hurley Snr, Ivan Fleck & Ann, Barry Holland, Chontelle McMeekin and Mark McCallion.

​The three semi-finals of the Brandywell Gold Cup were the main races at the track on Monday with good quality fields in each of the races.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first semi final, ‘Inniskeen Mandy’ from trap two and ‘Reenaderry Road’ from trap four were the joint 2/1 favourites in what looked an open race. ‘Dieggs Manna’ led around the opening bends and along the back straight and looked a likely winner but ‘Inniskeen Mandy’ and Drumdoit Magic (trap five) were starting to close. However, ‘Inniskeen Mandy’ came with a strong finish in the home straight and won by over a length in 28.05 for Colm McConomy and trainer Stephen Radcliffe. ‘Dieggs Manna’, in second, also makes it through to Monday's final.

In the second semi final ‘Meenagh Milan’, a recent winner around Shelbourne Park was evens favourite. At trap rise ‘Do it Jella’ broke well with ‘Causeway Faye’ also showing good early pace. Along the back straight ‘Meenagh Milan’ was starting to close before being checked which allowed ‘Causeway Faye’ and ‘Do it Jella’. They had a great battle but near the line ‘Do it Jella’ got the upper hand to win by a neck in 27.99 for Lifford based owner Raymond White with ‘Causeway Faye’ also into Monday’s final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last semi-final ‘Gabriel's Dream’ from trap five was evens favourite with ‘Old Court Lakota’ next best at 7/4. At trap rise ‘Old Fort Lakota’ went a couple of lengths clear but going into the third bend ‘Gabriel's Dream’ went to the front and was few lengths clear coming into the home straight, winning by just under two lengths in 27.89 for Donegal owner Pearse O'Neill and trainer Kieran Morgan, while ‘Old Fort Lakota’ got the last qualifying spot.

'Do It Jella' with, from left, Paddy Friel, Cian McGettigan and co-sponsor Martin Hagan.

Monday also saw a special memorial race, The Joseph (Joe) Hurley Memorial Trophy’ over 500 yards. It was sponsored by Chantelle McMeekin while the trophy sponsor was Mark McCallion. The race saw a very easy winner after ‘Shred Stories’ (7/4) broke quickly and never looked in danger, coming home over eight lengths clear in 27.97 for Tyrone owner Dermot Coney.

The trophy presentation took place on the the track with the late Joe's father, Joe Snr, and family members making the presentation.

Just to finish, racing on Monday will see the final of the Brandywell Gold Cup as the main race. First race is at 8pm

Coyle Kennel’s five Lifford winners

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday trainer Charles Coyle had four winners; Mineola Redeem, Ballinbola Finn, Tobergal Beauty and Forest Lizzo with (from left) Charlie, his wife Claire and son Shane, Nicole Stewart, Nathan Coyle and Padhraic O’Neill.

There was racing as normal last weekend at Lifford and what a weekend it turned out for Derry owner/trainer Charles Coyle and family who had FIVE winners over the two nights.

Charles and his sons, Nathan and Shane, had their first winner on Saturday’s card with ‘Monagore Bill’, a February ’23 bitch running in the seventh race over 525 yards. She initially looked in trouble and was several lengths behind around the opening bends but stayed on very strongly to win by four lengths in 29.30.

The next four winners for the Coyle Kennel all came on Sunday nights card and the first winner came in the opening race on the card Mineola Redeem was noted running on well in his last race over 325 at the Track and he showed improved form in his race over 525 yards he did not break to well but he came with a strong run in the home straight and got up to win by Short head in a time of 29.60 at odds of 5/2 the Next winner came in the sixth Race also over 525 yards Ballinabola Finn was a 15/8 favourite and he made a mockery of the odds the Dec 22 Blue dog broke quickly from Trap Five and he soon went clear and came home a very easy winner by over seven lengths in a time of 29.55 the fourth winner for the Kennel came in the eighth race also over 525 yards Tobergal Beauty a sept 22 bitch was 11/4 and she ran a Great race to win she looked in trouble behind the early Pacesetter Sniper Big Les who was leading but Tobergal Beauty is a strong Stayer and she ran on strongly in the home straight and just near the line she got up to win by just under a length in a time of 29.73 the last leg of the five timer was landed in race ten also over 525 yards and this was the easiest winner on the card Forest Lizzo is normally a slow starter but the sept 22 bitch Flew from trap three to lead around the opening bends and it was race over she Galloped on relentless and won by Eight lengths in a time of 29.44 to make it a very memorable weekend for the Coyle Family who had five winners so as normal racing tomorrow night at Lifford first Race at 7.45pm start and Sunday nights card starts at the Earlier time of 6pm

THE TRACKER