NW Greyhound Supplies semi-final winner 'Tartan Grace' with (from left) Neil McBride and his daughter, Rhylie, and son, Reece. Photo by Patsy Doyle.

​The penultimate meeting of the year takes place at Brandywell on Monday where the finals of two Christmas competitions will be the main races on an exciting card.

The Christmas Cracker Xmas Sprint, sponsored by Paul Ellis and the Track Lotto, will be the first final up after three semi finals last Monday. In the first we had a well punted winner. ‘Meet More Often’ had form on her card around Galway over 525 yards but with 2/1 on the boards she was strongly supported into Evens. At trap rise she broke well and was soon in control, coming home to win by just under two lengths in 16.82 for owner Eamon Curran.

In the second semi final ‘Space Captain’ ended up favourite but he lost his chance after a slow start with ‘Dreenan Jacko’ and ‘Fast fit Molly’ contesting the early lead. There was nothing between them coming into the home straight but ‘Dreenan Jack’ got up near the line to win by half a length in 17.16 for Tyrone owners Gareth and Cormac McHugh.

Looking at Monday's final it's difficult to oppose ‘Meet More Often’ whose early pace could be the deciding factor.

Drumcrow Darwin At Stud & Track Lotto Christmas Box heat winner 'Blackstone Dani' with Leon Farrell (left) & Paul Ryan.

The Drumcrow Darwin Stud 500, sponsored by the Ruddy Kennels and the Track Lotto, will be the second final and in the first semi final last Monday night, ‘Margan Aggie’ was heavily punted into 4/6 and she turned the race into a procession. Well away from trap one, she came home over eight lengths clear in 28.07 for George Creggan.

The punters got it right once again in the second semi final. ‘Blackstone Dani’ looked to be dropped in grade and after opening at 6/4 was evens before the off. At trap rise ‘Derrinasafa Bale’ went well clear but stamina has always been a problem for the pacesetter and ‘Blackstone Dani’ swept past going into the third bend, winning by over three lengths in 27.99 for Derry owner Paul Ryan and Banbridge trainer, Mickey Taggart.

In the final semi final, ‘Sniper Ava’ was the one to be on. After taking the lead along the back straight the 6/4 favourite came home an easy winner by over six lengths in 28.26 for Kevin O'Kane.

This final is tough to call but I'll select ‘Blackstone Dani’ who looks to have the best chance in an open final. So, just to finish, a very happy Christmas to all greyhound owners and trainers and all those involved in the sport.

Paul Ellis & Track Lotto Christmas Cracker Sprint heat winner 'Dreenan Jacko' with father & son Cormac and Gary McHugh.

‘Tartan Grace’ look safe bet in Lifford

There was racing as normal at Lifford last weekend where there was a fantastic 12 strong card on offer on Saturday including two semi finals of the Track Bookmakers’ Sprint and two semi finals of NW Greyhound Supplies Marathon.

Also on the card was the final of the Lifford Stadium Sprint where ‘Sniper Big Joe was 5/4 favourite with ‘Promises to Keep’ next best at 7/4. And what a brilliant final! ‘Sniper Big Joe’ led by a length going into the opening bend with ‘Promises to Keep’ just behind. It looked between the two of them but going into the last few yards ‘Lotus Jackson’ was also finishing strongly but Kevin O’Kane’s ‘Sniper Big Joe’ held on by a head with ‘Promises to Keep’ second and ‘Lotus Jackson’ a further short head behind in third.

The first final on Sunday will be the Track Bookmakers’ Sprint and after last week's semi-finals I think this could be between ‘Lisdrum Paddy’ and ‘Drveen Lass’. These two met last week in the semi finals with Lisdrum Paddy getting the upper hand by half a length. ‘Drveen Lass’ was finishing strongly but ‘Lisdrum Paddy’ has very good early pace and I'll select him to win for Newry owner Oliver Shields.

In the Marathon final over 820 yards, ‘Tartan Grace’ will be odds on after her impressive win in last week's semi finals. She will have to come from off the pace but she should win for Donegal owner Rhys McBride.

As normal racing on Saturday starts at 7.45pm with Sunday starting at 6.40pm.