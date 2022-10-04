Daryl Gurney faces Rob Cross at BoyleSports World Grand Prix
Daryl Gurney faces eighth seed Rob Cross tonight in the BoyleSports World Grand Prix.
The 2017 winner will be up against it as Cross continues to have a good season.
Unfortunately for Gurney he hasn’t defeated the Kent man in their last five meetings. In fact this season, Cross has secured a 7-4 victory and a 6-3 win in their previous two meetings.
The only time that Gurney has defeated Cross came way back in 2019 when he ran out a comfortable 10-6 winner.
If the Waterside man does defeat the Englishman then he would face either Madars Razma or Ryan Searle in the second round.
The competition got underway in Leicester on Monday, as the iconic double-start event returned to the Morningside Arena.
Reigning champion Jonny Clayton will be defending the title he claimed for the first time 12 months ago, which he sealed with victory over 2020 champion Gerwyn Price – the top seed at this year’s event.
World Champion Peter Wright and five-time World Grand Prix winner Michael van Gerwen will also be among the eight seeds in the 32-player field, which includes three debutants this year.
The 25th staging of the prestigious tournament will feature seven sessions of action from October 3-9, as players compete for the coveted title and a record £600,000 in prize money.
The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK based subscribers).