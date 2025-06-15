Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock celebrate the historic success in Germany. (Photo: Getty Images)

Derry’s Daryl Gurney said he’d “never felt as proud’ after helping Northern Ireland claim a historic first World Cup of Darts title by defeating Wales in a spectacular last-leg shootout in the final in Germany on Sunday night.

The NI team of Gurney and Josh Rock - who were playing at the event as a duo for the very first time - prevailed against their Welsh counterparts, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price, to take the honours at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt.

"First of all I’d like to say congratulations to Wales,” said Gurney as team-mate Rock attempted to hold back the tears in front of a jubilant crowd, “It shows the class of this Welsh team when they are still standing here after many other teams would have probably left the stage.

"I’d like to say congratulation to them for getting to the final. Johnny (Clayton), ‘Gezzy’ (Gerwyn Price) – two absolute legends of the game and I think both those two will go on this year to win majors individually; but thank you for staying on the stage to take in the atmosphere.

"But as for the game, Josh power scoring and all I had to do was clean up the finishing. I was never going to miss double eight, especially when it was on the wire and I could just move to the left and sneak it in.

“I have never been so proud of this man (Josh) and myself. I hold this (victory) in higher regard than when I won an individual event. I’d like to thank the PDC, the crowd who were absolutely unbelievable. I don't know if me and Josh are going to be playing in Leicester on Tuesday but, my God, I’m going to have a sore head!”

After beating South Africa, the Republic of Ireland and Germany, Rock and Gurney had already written themselves into the history books by guiding N Ireland into their first ever final and they made a fast start to the decider by taking the first two legs as Gurney checked-out 130 in the opener, before taking out 9 soon after.

However, Wales broke back immediately through expert finishing by Clayton but Gurney finished off in the next leg for 3-1.

In the final leg before the break, the Irish team spurned a massive chance to extend their lead even further as missed doubles allowed Clayton to take out 100. Clayton then had the stage to himself as he finished off a 142 to level the score at 3-3, with both countries trading the next two legs.

In a blockbuster contest, Wales continued their impressive finishing to take the lead for the first time as Price hit double 20 to edge ahead. But N Ireland broke back to level at 5-5 as Rock kept his cool to find double 20 before the players headed off for the second break.

In a race to 10 legs, Wales broke the the locals throw yet again as Clayton saw off 71 to push 6-5 up, with the scoreline then going to 7-5 as Clayton was able to pin double six.

The 13th leg was one the Northern Irish duo couldn’t afford to lose and after both countries missed doubles, Gurney finally made it 7-6 by hitting double 2.

Just when it looked like Wales had a grip on the game, N Ireland then broke the throw back to win two legs on the bounce for the first time since the opening two and the scores were tied at 7-7. Gurney was continuing to step up to the plate as he somehow found the double 8 bed to put Northern Ireland ahead at 8-7.

Remarkably, Gurney’s heroics continued and Northern Ireland were one leg away from victory when Gurney took out 86 to make the scoreline 9-7. However, Wales ensured they would have to do it the hard way as they won the next two legs to set up a tense finale when Northern Ireland missed four match darts.

But they wouldn’t be denied in the decider as Gurney held his nerve to hit double 8 and make history.