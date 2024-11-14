Seventeen-year-old Kickboxing World champion Aidan McCauley at home with his mum Emma holding Enzo the dog, his sister Daisy and dad Brian. Photo: George Sweeney

With Thursday, November 14th designated ‘World Diabetes Day’, Derry has a timely and very fitting new World Champion! Here Aidan McCauley and his dad, Brian, talk to the Journal’s Michael Wilson about Aidan’s Type 1 diagnosis and how he refuses to allow it to set sporting boundaries for him…….

Winning a WKU World K1 Kickboxing title at 17 is remarkable, but then again Aidan McCauley has been defying the sporting odds since his was four.

It was shortly after reaching his fourth birthday that Aidan's parents, Brian and Emma, noticed subtle changes in their son's behaviour, changes that would lead to a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis they worried would seriously restrict his options in life.

"He was always energetic but had suddenly become lethargic, things like that," explains Brian, "We got him to the doctor and they picked it up straight away; tested him and told us to get him to the hospital.

Kickboxing gold medallist 17 year-old Aidan McCauley. Photo: George Sweeney

"He's spent two weeks in Altnagelvin trying to get the sugars levelled out but they said we caught it really early which was a big positive because if it's not caught early enough it can have an effect on the kidneys and stuff like that. They can end up really sick but Aidan was caught at a really good stage and they were able to start balancing out the bloods straight away."

Fast forward 13 years and after winning silver at the WKU British International Open in Telford, England in April, Aidan has landed in Greece: Rhodes to be precise. This time he's among more than 2,000 competitors at the WKU World Kickboxing Championships, a tournament that sees more than 30 countries represented. Except there's a problem.

Aidan's normal full contact category has been pulled while the Slievemore Park teen was en route leaving Aidan and his coaches from Topring Gym with a conundrum.

"We had a decision to make," adds Brian, "Whether to put him in the 65kg category or put him in the Junior K1. He wasn't too sure himself, so the coaches made the decision for us and it worked out for the best because the two guys he fought didn't know what to do with him. They couldn't work him out."

Aidan's semi-final pitted him against hard punching Albanian Florjan Ganaj but within 30 seconds Ganaj was on the canvas after a well timed side kick to the body. The fight went the three rounds with the decision going Aidan's way but so impressed were organisers with the Derry lad’s display that they offered him the opportunity to fight on the 'Gods of War' gala show after the competition. Unfortunately the gala clashed with Aidan’s travel plans and he couldn't take part.

That didn't stop him stepping up to meet technical Greek fighter Ghiannis Chalkias in the K1 final though. Aidan started sharp and had Chalkias down in the first round but Chalkias returned to his feet and followed up with some heavy leg kicks. The second round went back and forward until the last 40 seconds when Chalkias caught Aidan with a knee to the jaw.

The Derry fighter looked out but remarkably returned fire with a heavy left hook and then attempted to finish his opponent off with a flurry of shots before Chalkias was saved by the bell. Both fighters went for it in the third and final round with Aidan again dominating the later stages and ensuring the decision - and the world title - deservedly went his way.

Aidan's remarkable performance in Greece continued with a bronze in the Light Contact section, not too bad for a young athlete who has learned to manage his condition by making his sport a key part of his life.

"When we got the diagnosis our first thought was about all the things Aidan wouldn't be able to do, but it’s been the opposite" admits Brian, "The doctors told us of the benefits of sport and we had tried a few when a friend mentioned Topring Kickboxing. We went up for a couple of nights and Aidan enjoyed it under great coaches like Gareth Murphy and Uel Murphy, but the goal was never to compete.

"I mean, as a parent I never wanted him fighting. As a parent the last thing you want to be see is your child get hurt. It was never intended as that. We were told when he was diagnosed diabetic that if he kept fit, it would help and we did notice that when he was exercising it would always lower his sugars so he had less insulin to take.

"It's always been a balancing act. You don't want the sugars going too high but obviously you don't want them too low either, so you're either taking insulin or your taking glucose. His mother and I just try to make it our business to learn as much as possible about it but Aidan controls it all now. He carb counts and does all the bits and pieces himself now."

Brian, who is normally ringside when Aidan's competing, was full of praise for the closed loop automatic pump and sensor system the hospital fitted Aidan with which allows the former St. Brigid's College student to compete and also means Brian can monitor his son's sugar levels on his phone via a bluetooth connection. It's support Derry's newest World Champion doesn't take for granted.

"To be honest, I couldn't do it without my parents. I wouldn't take the best care of myself without them but they keep me right," laughs Aidan who is also completing an electrical apprenticeship.

"If you're fighting and your bloods go low, usually your legs go weak and I might feel dizzy; it would definitely impair you. I have had low blood sugars during fights and during training, so I have to keep a close eye on my levels. Coming up to competitions I try to eat 'clean' with less carbs, more proteins and stuff like that.

"I've now been training since I was around five or six but I only got into the fighting side of it when I was around 12. With the fighting, the diabetes was a whole new level. Managing it while I was just training was okay but the intensity of fighting, that took a lot of adjusting to. Most boys I come up against don't know what the (diabetes) sensor on my arm is."

Aidan is now planning to take a short break from competing, news which should come as a relief to his mum, Emma.

"The Worlds were the goal. I wouldn't be the most confident person but I had that goal and just tried my hardest to reach it and it paid off," he adds.

"Most people don't really expect me to be a kickboxer when they hear about the diabetes. My mum still can't watch me fight, she has to leave when I'm on!"