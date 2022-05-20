Keith Louden and his son Mateo Louden will take part in the event.

The fleet of around 30 boats are expected to converge at Lough Foyle Yacht Club on the banks of the River Foyle at Culmore Point before setting off for the Championships which is one of the main lead up events to the World Championships hosted in Skerries, North Dublin next August. It's the first time since 2019 the local club has hosted the championships.

Therefore the event will attract high quality sailors from across Ireland, some making the 315 mile journey from Co. Cork, in a highly anticipated event which takes place across two days on Saturday, May 21st and Sunday, May 22nd.

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable on Saturday and local pairings, including Keith Louden and his son Mateo Louden, will be hoping local knowledge serves them well, while Anton Hutton and Joy Whelan, James Peter Hockley and Alan Thompson will also be representing the North West. Gareth Gallagher will also be competing having teamed up with a travelling competitor, Adrian Lee who will arrive from Cork on the day.

Former Irish Olympians Ger Owens, who enjoyed three Olympic campaigns and who currently holds the All Ireland Sailing Championships title and Curly Morris, another ex-Olympian will be among the large fleet taking part. Former world and European champion Ross Kearney and Mirror World Champion Chris Clayton will also be competing.