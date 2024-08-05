Daniel Coyle and 'Legacy' on their way to a third clear round of the Paris Olympics and a place in the Individual final. (Photo: Epic Management)

​Derry's Daniel Coyle continued his perfect Paris 2024 performance to give himself a real shot at Olympic glory in this morning's Individual Showjumping final at the Château de Versailles (9.00 a.m.).

After two clear rounds for Coyle and his mare 'Legacy' in the team event, the Ardmore native picked up where he had left off in yesterday's individual qualifier to come home with a third clear round of the Olympics and a finishing time of 73.64 seconds, leaving him third on the list of 30 riders who go forward to compete for gold.

His Irish team-mate Shane Sweetnam, who also went clear on 'James Kann Cruz', qualified in second spot behind home favourite Julien Epaillard but the third Irish rider, Cian O'Connor, missed out on a place in the final.

Coyle's display was all the more remarkable given the 30-year-old had been ill following Friday's team final but with the scores once again reset to zero for the final, he believes there are a number of podium contenders.

"Nerve wrecking I guess," summed up the Derry rider after securing his spot in the final, "(The course) today for sure wasn't as difficult as the first two team competitions which makes it harder in some ways because if you have a simple fault then you don't get to the final. I'm relieved it's over.

"Yeah, just one more round to go," he added, "I guess it would be great if the scores all carried over but they don't, everyone starts again on zero so anyone is in with a fighting chance.

"Thankfully so am I so we’ll start tomorrow as fresh as we can and hopefully something comes of it because she (‘Legacy’) really deserves it this week.

"Time is playing a big part (in qualifying) because if you even have one down then it really matters. I would say there are some four faulters going to get through but not all which is very strange for a qualifier."

Coyle and Sweetnam occupied first and second in the standings for much of yesterday's qualifier with the Derry rider revealing his clear round had proved the best medicine for his bout of illness.

"I have to say I'm better now, especially after that round. I can go now and get a bit of rest before an early start in the morning."