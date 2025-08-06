Kimcat and Margan Jet impressive competition final winners at Lifford.

Margan Jet pictured with George Cregan and son George Cregan Jnr. Lorcan Bannon (right) presents the trophy to one of the large crowd of connections of the winner.

​The finals of the Johnny McLaughlin and Danny Canning memorials will be the main races at Brandywell on Monday night.

The semi-finals of both competitions took place last Monday night at the track and in the first semi-final of the Johnny McLaughlin competition, Dellser Bolger was an impressive winner.

The July ‘23 dog showed good pace and ran on strongly to win in a time of 16.83 for local owners Richard Grahan and Patrick Edgar.

In the second semi-final Cee or Seven showed big improvement on his first round heat to win the semi-final in a time of 17.16 for Tyrone based owner Danny McCormack.

David Park with Matts Mission; Caeleen Anderson with Kenyan Spark and Charlotte Parks with Lotus Jackson.

Looking at the trap draw for this final, Dellser Bolger has a fantastic trap draw in six and if he shows his normal early pace he should win this final for his local owners.

Meet More Often from trap five is selected as the danger to the favourite.

In the first semi-final of the Danny Canning 500, Starcash Barry showed very good early pace from traps, winning in a good time of 28.09 for Donegal based owner Dean Toland.

In the second semi-final Meenagh Manila, who was a very impressive first round winner in a time of 28.00, once again showed very good pace to win her semi-final in a time of 28.13 for Coalisland based owners A Few Chanchers Syn and trainer Michael Corr.

Daniel Canning Memorial 500 semi-final winner Meenagh Manila with John McGorrey.

The final of this competition looks very competitive on form but I think the trap draw could be the deciding factor and Starcash Barry is well drawn in trap two and looks the likely leader.

Indeed, he will be difficult to peg back. If doing so Meenagh Manila has a tricky looking trap three to overcome but she will be a big danger to Starcash Barry if she gets a clear run.

However, on the balance of form I'll stick with Starcash Barry to win the final for the Donegal based Toland family.

So, as normal, first race at Brandywell on Monday night has an 8pm start.

Johnny McLaughlin Memorial Sprint Final (In Trap order): T1 Skywalker Tina; T2 Sniper Orla Wray; T3 Cee or seven; T4 Stoke Trump; T5 Meet more Often; T6 Dellser Bolger; (Selection) T6 Dellser Bolger; (Danger) T5 Meet more Often.

Danny Canning Memorial 500 Final (In Trap order);

T1 Reneas Boy; T2 Starcash Barry; T3 Meenagh Manila; T4 Droopys Chatter; T5 Cantunda Quinn; T6 Country Curly; (Selection) T2 Starcash Barry; (Danger) T3 Meenagh Manila.

Kimcat and Margan Jet impressive competition final winners at Lifford.

There was racing as normal at Lifford last Saturday and Sunday night. The main card of racing was on Saturday night when the final of the Fitzwilliam Sprint and the final of the Trackside Restaurant 525 were down for decision.

The Fitzwilliam Sprint was the first of the finals to take place and after the previous week’s semi-finals where Margan Jet was a good winner in a time of 17.98, he was a short priced 1/2 to win the final from trap four.

As the traps went up it was Roseville Tax that led from T3 with Margan Jet a bit slow out from trap four. However, once Margan Jet got into his stride he showed very good pace to take the lead on the run to the bend and never looked in any danger after that. The November ‘23 pup came home to win in a time of 17.75 for Derry based owner George Cregan.

The Trackside Restaurant 525 Final looked very open on semi-final form but it was Kimcat from trap one that was the well supported 6/4 favourite to win the final. Kimcat showed very good early pace to win his semi-final in a time of 29.48 and the October ‘23 pup once again showed excellent early pace to lead around the opening bends and into the back straight. He never looked in any danger after that and won in a time of 29.48 for Tyrone based owner Jim Hughes.

On the undercard Kellsboro Nancy was having her first race at the track and she was well supported at 6/4 to win.

It would be fair to say she won this race at trap rise. She broke really well and went well clear from traps and although she did tire a bit in the home straight, she still won by just under three lengths in a time of 29.19 for Derry based owner Peter Gallagher.

We also had a very impressive winner of race nine over the Sprint distance. Moyola Eitlead was supported at 2/1 just before the off but won like an odds on shot. He showed excellent early pace on the run to the bend. The August ‘23 dog went on for an easy win in a fast time of 17.53 for Derry based owner Gerry Bradley.

Racing at Lifford tomorrow night starts at 7.45pm and Sunday night's card at 6pm.