​​There were two fantastic days of racing at Lifford last weekend and two finals down for decision.

However, Tribal Paddy who showed good early pace in his semi-final once again impressed to lead around the opening bends. He was four lengths clear but in the semi-finals he didn’t seem to be a strong stayer. That was his first run at the track and the run really brought him on as he showed no signs of fatigue in the home straight, galloping on strongly to win by two lengths at odds of 6/1 in a time of 28.95 to land the £1,000 pot for his Newtownabbey based owner David O'Neill.

On Sunday afternoon's card the final of the Time Nutrition and Greyhound supplies sponsored 525 was the feature race on the card and after his brilliant performance in the previous week's semi finals Coolavanny Brave was the Evens favourite to win and he once again showed his brilliant Early pace in the final well away from traps he soon was in command and he was well clear around the opening bends and he never looked in danger at any point going on to win by over Three lengths in a time of 29.17 on a track that was running very slow the winner is owned by Daniel Kerr in Dundalk and trained in Belfast by Mickey Taggart. also over the weekend it was a great two nights for the Sniper kennels who landed four winners at the track on Saturday night Extreme Golddust landed the first leg in a time of 32.70 for the 575 at odds of 5/1 and the other three winners came on Sunday afternoon's card Urney trick's won race one at odds of 4/1 in a time of 18.27 with Sniper big Joe a 2/1 shot winning race five also over the sprint distance in a time of 17.80 the final leg of the four Timer was landed in race eight over 525 where sniper Ava at odds of 5/2 came from off the pace to win in a time of 29.54 to top of a memorable weekend for the O'Kane family so as normal racing tomorrow night at the track first race 7.45 pm and on Sunday afternoon the racing starts at the earlier time of 4pm