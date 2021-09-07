Mizen to Malin Video Blog: Day One - 4,100 Miles of Elevation!
Derry GP Dr. Gavin McAteer yesterday began his remarkable charity attempt to run the length of Ireland, some 362 miles, in just SIX days.
Dr. McAteer set off from Mizen Head at first light on Monday, bound for Millstreet in north Cork and covered a distance of some 68 miles on the opening day.
He faced difficult weather and over 4,100 feet of elevation as he began his bid to raise funds for Action Duchenne and Top of the Hill Celtic F.C. It is a mammoth challenge but you can follow Gavin every step of the way at derryjournal.com= thanks to our exclusive daily video blog.
Listen to our exclusive video blog as Dr. McAteer talks you through the difficulties encountered on a challenging first day....
To donate visit www.paypal.me/mizen2malin