Dr. McAteer set off from Mizen Head at first light on Monday, bound for Millstreet in north Cork and covered a distance of some 68 miles on the opening day.

He faced difficult weather and over 4,100 feet of elevation as he began his bid to raise funds for Action Duchenne and Top of the Hill Celtic F.C. It is a mammoth challenge but you can follow Gavin every step of the way at derryjournal.com= thanks to our exclusive daily video blog.