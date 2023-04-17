NI Judo Open returns to Foyle Arena this weekend

Pictured at the launch of the Northern Ireland Judo Open are City of Derry Airport Manager and Business Development Manager Steve Frazer and Brenda Morgan with Northern Ireland Judo Commercial and Marketing Manager Mark Donald and Chairman Russell Brown.

The annual event, sponsored by City of Derry Airport, has already exceeded previous entry levels of 500 competitors and will feature underage, intermediate and elite level contests.

The open has added prestige this year as it will serve as an opportunity for players to boost their ranking for the qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, expressed her delight that the prestigious tournament is returning to the Council area.

“I am delighted that we will welcome the north’s Judo fraternity back to our Council area again after we hosted the first open after the Covid pandemic last year,” she said, “The tournament will attract hundreds of visitors to the Council area for the weekend, providing a boost to the local economy and showcasing our beautiful city to an international audience.

“Last year we successfully hosted a number of high profile sports events including the senior cricket internationals at Bready and the Clipper Round the World Yacht race and this event further cements our reputation as a host venue for elite level sport.”

Northern Ireland Judo Federation Commercial and Marketing Manager Mark Donald, thanked event sponsor City of Derry Airport for supporting The Open again in 2023.

“We are delighted to team up again with our friends from the City of Derry Airport for this event and we have dedicated savings arranged with them for car hire, flights and even the opportunity to win flights and a hotel break for the competitors!

“We’re offering the extras so that people can stay another day and experience the sites of the city as well as just the competition.

“With Paris 2024 on the horizon, we’re expecting a very high standard as international competitors seek to get ranking points for qualification events as well.

“Last year we had competitors from the home nations but also eastern Europe, the Netherlands and even as far away as Africa and we’re looking to build on the international feel this year.”

