Olympic diver Tanya Watson whose people are from Derry does Ireland proud
Irish Olympic diver Tanya Watson, whose people are from Derry, did herself proud in the 10m platform competition in Toyko this week.
Tanya narrowly missed out on a place in the final this morning.
The 19-year-old finished a creditable 15th in the semi-final at the Olympic Aquatic Centre. Unfortunately only the top 12 qualified for the final.
Tanya, who was born in Southampton is Irish through her Derry granny Eleanor.
She is the first female diver from Ireland ever to qualify for the Olympics.
Tanya said: "The experience was amazing. I was just so overjoyed to be here, and with coronavirus and all those worries, just reflecting on it, it's amazing that I got here and I competed, and I had a blast."
Team Ireland tweeted: "Tanya Watson has finished 15th in the 10m Platform Semi-Final, bettering her place in the prelims and showing the whole world what she can do! No final, but fantastic debut for Ireland's first Olympic female diver."