Fifteen year old Derry kickboxer Kyle Moore pictured with his coaches, Gary Kelly and Eamon Lynn of ellys Freestyle Martial Arts in Dungiven.

The St. Columb’s College fifth year student, who has been competing since the age of five, is regarded as one of Ireland’s most promising talents, a tag he’s more than backed up with a series of superb displays this year.

The former WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisations) European champion and World No.1’s rise to the top was temporarily brought to a halt by COVID but 2022 has seen Moore return in style with gold and bronze medals at this month’s World Championships

With the WAKO World Series returning, Kyle competed in countries such as Croatia, Hungary, Germany, Belgium and Italy as well as the UK and Ireland, claiming numerous gold medals and podium positions against the world’s elite points fighters.

Fifteen year old Kyle Moore with the silverware he won at this year WAKO World Championships in Italy.

In May, he travelled to the Phoenix Centre in Carrickmacross, Monaghan where he won the U15 -63kg Irish National title, a victory that ensured his place on the Kickboxing Ireland Team (KBI) destined for the WAKO Junior World Championships in Jesolo in Italy this month where 63 countries and 2,545 competitors would be taking part.

Kyle competed in the U15 -63kg section during the 10 day championships, winning through to the semi finals with victories over Hungary and Canada before losing out against Great Britain in the dying embers of a thrilling contest that guaranteed a very respectable bronze medal.

In the team event, Kyle and his two Irish team-mates defeated Mexico, USA, Germany and, finally, Great Britain be crowned WAKO Junior Team World champions, a remarkable achievement.

The UKs biggest kickboxing competition, the Bristol Open, was next with this time 19 nations and 1,465 competitors present as Ireland won the tag team event before the Derry teen claimed individual gold for a third successive year.

Derry's Kyle Moore (centre) receives his gold in the U15 individual -63kg category at the recent Bristol Open.