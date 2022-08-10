Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry's Ironman Danny Quigley pictured with some of the runners from Waves Running Club at Wednesday's 'Jog in the Bog' launch at O'Neills Sports Superstore, Derry. This year's event will take place on Thursday, 18th August. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The event, run in memory of North West Triathlon legend, Colm Quigley, who died suddenly at just 39 years of age, will take place on Thursday, August 18th after Wednesday’s official launch in the O’Neill's Sports Superstore in Waterloo Place heard Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Sandra Duffy, call on the young and old to support what is a very worthy cause. Participants can register to run, walk or cycle this race anywhere in the world and still receive a race t-shirt in the post from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

Registration is £10 for the 5k and you can do so by visiting Bogside and Brandywell Health Forums website www.bbhealthforum.org or alternatively, register in O’Neill's Superstore, Waterloo Place on Monday and Tuesday next (August 15th and 16th).

Speaking at the launch, Aileen McGuinness, General Manager of Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF), said the community were indebted to O’Neill’s for giving of their time and money to support the provision of mental health services in Derry.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Sandra Duffy launching the 2022 'Jog in the Bog' at O'Neills Sports Superstore on Wednesday. The event will take place on Thursday, 18th August this year. Included from left are Charlie White, O'Neill's, Ironman Danny Quigley, Aileen McGuinness, Director, Bogside Brandywell Health Forum, Aisling Hutton, event organiser, BBHF, Caroline Casey, manager, O'Neill's Sports Superstore, and Ellie Gallagher, O'Neills. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"Enda Doherty, Caroline Casey and the team at O’Neills Sportswear have gone above and beyond to support our fundraising efforts for the last three years. They have been so supportive of frontline services and of our campaign to raise funds to support counselling services for people in Derry," she explained.

The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum have supported over 200 people to access counselling services this year, with demand more than doubling since the Covid 19 pandemic and the after-aefects this had had on people lives and their mental health.

Caroline Casey, store manager, O’Neill's, Derry, paid tribute to BBHF for the counselling service they provide in their local community. She said the company are delighted to support this year’s event by providing bespoke T-shirts for the participants.

"The Colm Quigley 5K Jog in the Bog is a favourite for local runners and we are proud to continue our association with the event this year. We all know how important it is to look after our mental health as well as our physical health. The Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog gives people the ideal opportunity to look after both," she explained

"We also look forward to welcoming entrants to our store on Waterloo Place between the 15th and 16th of August to collect their registration packs. We’ve included some extra goodies for this year’s event, including a gym bag and water bottles. We would like to wish all the participants well as they complete their 5K and also pay tribute to the organisers of the event."

"I hope to see all athletes, runners young and old and families take part as it will highlight the importance of looking after your mental health. It will give the Health Forum the platform to engage with the wider public in relation to maintaining good mental health," explained Danny, "Sport was very important to my father, as was his hometown of Derry. Let’s make this one to remember! He will be looking down with pride."

This year’s event also sees some local running groups take part for the first time. Serena McCrossan, aka 'Mammy Banter' and part of the Waves Running Club who have confirmed their participation in this year’s event said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that Waves Running Club will be taking part in this year’s Jog in the Bog thanks to our first two groups completing our C25k programme over the last few months.