The Landscape of Legends: Canterbury of New Zealand unveil new Ireland jersey inspired by the outdoors of Ireland

Canterbury, the official kit partner of Irish Rugby, and Intersport Elverys, the official sports retail partner of Irish Rugby, today unveils the new collection to be worn by both Ireland’s Men’s and Women’s teams throughout 2025/26.

Building on the success of last year’s hugely popular jerseys, Canterbury has continued the momentum with a bold new range that blends performance, heritage and style.

The jerseys draw inspiration from Ireland’s landscapes, from the vibrant greens of its countryside to the dark depths of its night skies. The supporting campaign, ‘The Landscape of Legends’, pays tribute to Irish environments that have given rise to some of the toughest players in the world.

Canterbury of New Zealand have unveiled Ireland's rugby jersey for 2025/26

The Home jersey is finished in Cadmium Green, chosen to reflect the richness of Ireland’s landscape. In contrast, the Pre-Game shirt takes inspiration from the night skies of Ireland.

To mark the launch, Canterbury, the IRFU and Intersport Elverys are inviting supporters to step into the Landscape of Legends by uncovering a special pop-up shop in Ticknock - one of Ireland’s most iconic landscapes. Supporters who find the location will have the chance to meet rugby heroes, explore the new collection and win exclusive prizes, including the latest jersey.

Andrew Porter, Ireland and British & Irish Lions prop, commented: “Canterbury really made a lot of noise last year with their hugely popular jerseys, especially the 150th edition. Seeing another jersey this year that celebrates the island of Ireland is fantastic.

“As always with Canterbury, there’s never any doubt the jersey performs at the highest level, so for it to also look this good is a massive bonus. It’s that rare mix of style and function done perfectly.’

Simon Rowe, SVP of Canterbury of New Zealand, said:“Following the success of last year’s jerseys, especially the 150th anniversary kit, we wanted to carry that sense of tradition forward while ensuring the players have something that performs at the highest level. We saw great reception to the collar, so have brought that into this year's home kit. With both the men’s and women’s teams playing some of their best rugby, it only feels fitting to provide them with a jersey that matches those standards, and we can’t wait to see them wear it on the pitch.”

Philip Staunton, Buying Director of Intersport Elverys, added: "Building on the incredible momentum of the Green Wave campaign during the Rugby World Cup, we're proud to unveil the 2025/26 Irish Rugby jersey as the Official Sports Retail Partner of Irish Rugby. Designed by Canterbury, the new kit blends innovation with a deep respect for tradition - ensuring that both the men’s and women’s teams take the field in a jersey that inspires pride in players and fans alike. We look forward to welcoming Irish Rugby supporters to explore the new range from across the island and around the world in our stores nationwide and online at Elverys.ie."

IRFU Chief Commercial Officer Padraig Power said: “We are delighted to unveil our new range of Canterbury kit ahead of an exciting season for Irish Rugby. We are really looking forward to seeing our men’s and women’s teams wearing the jersey with pride, firstly in 'The Rematch' against New Zealand in Soldier Field, Chicago - ahead of an action-packed Quilter Nations Series this November - and then into the Guinness Men's and Women’s Six Nations. The IRFU is hugely grateful to Canterbury for their long-standing support of Irish Rugby. Canterbury is an industry-leading brand which consistently produces top-quality clothing and kit and we are confident that Irish supporters around the world will wear the new kit with pride.”

The full 2025/26 Ireland Rugby range from Canterbury of New Zealand is on sale now via: Intersport Elverys and online at https://www.canterbury.com/collection/ireland-collection.list