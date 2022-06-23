Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy pictured on Thursday at Ebrington for the launch of the Waterside Half Marathon 2022 ‘We Run This Town’. Included are Catherine Ashford, Festival and Events Department, Derry City and Strabane District Council and City of Derry Spartans runner and Strabane Lifford Half Marathon winner, Kyle Doherty.

The Waterside Half Marathon has been hosted annually in the city for almost four decades but a Covid enforced hiatus means this is the first time it will take place since 2019. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, officially launched the event at the finish line at St. Columb’s Park running track this week along with recent Strabane Lifford Half Marathon winner, Kyle Doherty.

“I think I speak for every runner in the City and District when I say how delighted I am to see the Waterside Half Marathon returning in September,” she said, “I know how much it means to local runners to have an event of this magnitude in their home area and it is brilliant that they have this event to prepare for again this summer. Whether you are an experienced athlete aiming for a new personal best or a novice hoping to complete your first half marathon, the WHM caters for all levels so I would encourage people to register now to secure their starting spot.”

The 2022 Half Marathon has the added prestige of being the Athletics NI / Ulster Half Marathon Championships for a third time meaning it will attract some high level runners from outside the North West area.

The races will begin at the parade ground at Ebrington Square at 9.30am with over 2000 runners expected to take to the starting line. It takes in both sides of the River Foyle, passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall before the chipped timed finish at the St Columb’s Park running track.

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming what we expect to be another record entry for the 39th Waterside Half Marathon. Participation is a key element of the event and we welcome all levels of runner, particularly those who may be doing a Half Marathon for the first time, we are also offering a three team relay option for those not ready to tackle the full distance.

“There is still time to start your training programme no matter what your level but we would recommend people to register well before the August 14th deadline to avoid disappointment as this event will sell out.”