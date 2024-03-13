Some of the City of Derry Mini Rugby Players who will be taking part in this year's Annual St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade in the city.

Over 100 youngsters take part in the club’s mini rugby sessions every Saturday and many of them will stand shoulder to shoulder to represent the club for the first time in Derry’s parade which leaves Bishop Street at 3pm this Sunday. Garreth Harvey, Mini Rugby Convener at Judges Road, says the club, like the international team, are on a high at present with record numbers getting involved.

“Mini Rugby is for kids from Primary 3 up to Year 8 and the aim is to offer a fun introduction to the sport while developing the children in a fun, safe and secure environment,” he explained, “As well as training, we also play games against other clubs such as Strabane, Inishowen and Omagh. We don’t keep score, the emphasis is on participation, improving fitness and realising potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland’s recent success have brought interest in rugby to a new level, bringing it to new areas and communities all over the island. While there has always been a thriving set up at Judges Road, the club are now seeing the impact of Andy Farrell’s men’s heroics at grass roots level.

Some of the City of Derry Mini Rugby Players who will be taking part in this year's Annual St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade in the city. Included from left are Matthew Ward, Alex Hentley, Anniyah Kennedy and Ollie Walker.

“The Six Nations has mass appeal and the games are free to air on terrestrial television so it’s very accessible,” Garreth continued, “We definitely saw new fans coming to the sport during the World Cup and new kids coming to the club and wanting to experience it. More and more schools are coaching it as well and fielding teams. That has a positive knock on effect for the club.

“The numbers we are experiencing are remarkable. There are more than 100 boys and girls involved with the minis, we have great numbers in our youth teams for both boys and girls. On top of that our boys U14 team are top of their league and we’re still fielding men’s and women’s senior teams every week.

“The place is full of activity and we have a lot of volunteers doing great work to make that happen. We have people from all backgrounds and places, I’m a Lurgan man myself and was made to feel so welcome at the club. It’s a great way to meet people, so if you ever wanted to get involved in any capacity, there are lots of ways to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club were invited by the North West Carnival Initiative to take part in the parade and they have a few surprises up their sleeves for the thousands expected to attend.

City of Derry Mini Rugby Players who will be taking part in this year's Annual St. Patrick's Day Spring Carnival Parade in the city. Included are coaches Stacey-Lea Kennedy and Mark Walker.

“The kids are really excited to parade in front of a huge audience and we’re working with the carnival initiative on some inflatable props and costumes. Our green club gear is the ideal colour for St Patrick’s Day and the city’s ‘Walter the Skeleton’ features on our club crest and he’ll be part of our display. You’ll probably hear us before you see us and we might have a well known world rugby performance to perform on the day.”

City of Derry minis welcome all new members; for further information contact Garreth Harvey on 07834572981.

The city centre will come alive this St Patrick’s Day as the Council host an action packed programme of music, dance, food and folklore. The ‘Out of the Darkness Into the Light’ themed carnival will celebrate the arrival of spring with entertainment and activity planned for Guildhall Square, the Peace Garden and the Craft Village.

The centrepiece event will be the North West Carnival Initiative’s Spring Carnival Parade which will feature flamboyant performances from local dance groups, sports clubs and community organisations. The parade through the city centre starts at Bishop Street at 3pm but entertainment is planned all over the city centre from 1pm to 6pm.