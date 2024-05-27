Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Allen was the special guest at Gransha Social Club last Friday club as World Snooker’s No. 1 ranked player faced off against some of the best players Derry and the north west has to offer – all in the name of charity!

Allen narrowly missed out on a spot in the quarter finals of the Snooker World Championships at The Crucible after losing 13-12 to John Higgins and just before he heads into his off season, the Antrim native partnered up with the Gransha Club to play a handful of exhibition matches against local players to raise money for the Foyle Hospice and The Mark Allen Foundation.

A prolific break-builder with more than 600 century breaks in professional competition, Allen has also made maximum breaks at the 2016 UK Championship, the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the 2024 Masters and entertained the crowd at Gransha with trick shots alongside some sublime snooker to thrill the large crowd. The Antrim ace also took time to sign numerous autographs and pose for photos with fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked how it felt to finally be reach the top of the world snooker rankings, Allen said: “Well obviously it’s great. It’s been a lifetime goal of mine to get there. Being world number one and becoming world champion are the two main goals of any snooker player.

World Snooker No. 1 Mark Allen in action at the Gransha Social Club.

"It was a bit anti-climactic the way it happened. I would have much rather won a tournament to get the world number one but the rankings don’t lie at the end of the day and over the last two years and the way the money list works, I’ve been the best player so I’ll take it.”

The Antrim man stated how he loves playing local exhibition matches even if his hectic schedule means it isn’t very often that he gets to do it, adding how important it is that these exhibition matches raise money for charities such as the the Foyle Hospice and The Mark Allen Foundation.