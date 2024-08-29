Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Audi has launched its new A5 range, the odd numbered badging now representing internal combustion cars, while even numbers are used for electric derivatives. While two litre units are available, the performance S5 Avant features a newly developed 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine rated at 367PS which replaces the previous 3.0-litre TDI unit. This new 3.0-litre is the first engine to be partially electrified using Audi’s new 48-volt MHEV-plus system.

Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed S-tronic twin-clutch transmission. This has been designed to handle the higher torque outputs in the S5, and also reduces the weight on the front axle to improve agility. This range topping model returns a 0-62mph time of 4.5 seconds and is priced from £70,600.

German rival, BMW has announced its all-new M5 Touring, which is only the third Touring variant in the history of the BMW M5. Its mild hybrid drive system has a combined output of 727 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque delivering a 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds. Although the vehicle can be ordered now, delivery of the £112,000 estate will not be until early next year.

BMW first introduced a Touring variant of its M sport cars back in 1992 alongside the second generation of the M5 Saloon. In 2007, the fourth generation of the M saloon was also offered with the Touring derivative. From a practical point of view, the new model offers up to 1,630 litres of load carrying capacity.

Within the VAG group, a fully updated evolution of Skoda’s Octavia vRS is now available to order in both hatchback and estate forms. The sporting flagship of the revised Octavia range becomes the most powerful production Octavia ever offered by the Czech company thanks to its revised 2.0 TSI engine.

The engine, which is a development of the unit fitted to the championship-winning Fabia RS Rally car, has been further developed over its predecessor to deliver more power and torque. Peak power has risen by 20PS to 265PS while peak torque is now 370Nm. Driving through its seven-speed automatic transmission, it returns a 0-62mph time in 6.4 seconds.

In terms of design, the updated, fourth-generation Octavia vRS features restyled front and rear bumpers and a new vRS logo on the radiator grille. It is further distinguished by a black radiator grille surround, side window trim and door mirrors. At the rear, the new bumper diffuser and tailpipes are also finished in black while the Estate comes with black roof rails as standard.

Volkswagen has also joined the performance estate elite, pushing the output of the new Golf R estate to 333PS, from its 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine which makes it along with its hatchback sibling, the most powerful Volkswagen currently available. Drive is to all four wheels through its seven-speed DSG gearbox with a given top speed of 155mph.

The new models also benefit from a sharper design, including a redesigned front with LED matrix headlights and new LED tail light clusters.

The upgraded R interior features front sports seats with integrated head restraints plus Volkswagen’s latest infotainment software and hardware, including a 12.9-inch touch display with new graphics and a fresh menu structure. The new Golf R Estate went on sale last month priced at £44,685.