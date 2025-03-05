Gallivant to Glasgow

From incredible gothic architecture, an iconic art and music scene, fascinating museums, and fantastic shopping experiences, you’ll want to experience Glasgow in 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent study by VisitScotland found over two-thirds of visitors to Glasgow chose the city as their holiday destination thanks to its scenery and landscape (67%) with over half of visitors hoping to soak up history and culture (58%).

And, thanks to Stena Line, exploring this vibrant city is easier than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swedish-owned ferry company is inviting everyone to leave their cars, and cares, at home and enjoy a hassle-free, coach trip to the dear green place.

Stena Line Superfast

Crossing the Irish Sea in only two hours and 15 minutes, passengers can relax, unwind and enjoy the unrivalled style and comfort of Stena Superfast.

Your holiday starts the second you set foot onboard and those seeking instant relaxation are invited to take a dip in the Jacuzzi or enjoy some time out in the sauna at the Pure Nordic Spa, where day-trippers are also entitled to 20% off all treatments.

Departing Belfast at 7.30am guests will arrive in Glasgow at 12.15pm to enjoy a culture filled afternoon before arriving back in Belfast as 9.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It really couldn’t be simpler, all that is left is to plan how to spend your day. To help, Stena Line has compiled a list of unique family-friendly adventures you can enjoy in Glasgow.

Gallery of Modern Art

· Home to the city’s contemporary art collection, GoMA is located in the centre of the city and includes a wide range of contemporary artworks, including painting, sculptures, installations, videos and digital art. The collection focuses on artists from Scotland, the UK and the international art scene ensuring visitors can experience a diverse range of contemporary art forms and perspectives.

Glasgow Cathedral

· One of the most famous sites in Glasgow, this stunning 12th century gothic cathedral is not to be missed. Deep inside the Cathedral’s crypt you’ll find the tomb of Saint Mungo, the patron saint of the city and the man credited with founding the city in the sixth century.

George Square and the City’s Chambers

· Named after King George III, the square was a muddy hollow until the 18th century when it began its transformation into what it is now – an insta worthy example of a stunning public space that’s not to be missed!

Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Soak up some culture at Scotland’s oldest public museum - the Hunterian museum – with collections spanning arts, sciences and humanities. The entire collection of the Hunterian is recognised as an outstanding example of a collection of national significance and of fundamental benefit to the life and culture of Scotland.

Shop ‘til you drop in Glasgow City Centre

· Discover Glasgow City Centre’s vibrant shopping – from the pedestrianised Buchanan Street featuring all the big names you’d expect, the stunning selection of jewellers and diamond merchants in Argyll Arcade and the impressive architecture of Royal Exchange Square, you’ll find all you want in Glasgow!

Guests taking this trip can start their day with a great value meal in the Taste Restaurant and bag themselves a bargain in the Onboard Shop where they’ll also receive a £5 off shopping voucher if they spend at least £30.

Or simply relax and unwind in The Living Room or upgrade their trip and enjoy the luxury of the Stena Plus Lounge or the Hygge Recline Lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices start from just £32 per adult and £27 per child for a return trip to Glasgow and take place on select Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from March to the end of the year.

For more information visit stenaline.co.uk/special-offers/day-trip-to-glasgow.