Historic day as Easyjet flights from Derry to Edinburgh and Liverpool Airports lift off

History was made this week when Easyjet launched the first flights on two new routes from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool and Edinburgh.

The new twice-weekly services took off for the first time on Monday, with both routes operating every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

To mark the occasion, the Airport surprised the inaugural departure and arrival passengers with an easyJet ‘orange’ celebration where they were treated to complimentary drinks, refreshments and giveaways before setting off.

Special guests, the Mayor Derry City & Strabane, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Chief Executive at Visit Derry, Odhran Dunne, President of Derry Chamber of Commerce, Greg McCann, President of Causeway Chamber of Commerce, James Kilgore, and Chief Executive of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Toni Forrester, joined in the celebrations.

Both Edinburgh and Liverpool are known for their rich history and wide range of cultural attractions, including museums, art galleries, theatres, and music venues. Edinburgh is famous for its festivals, while Liverpool is known for its music scene, particularly The Beatles.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the launch of our year-round operations from City of Derry Airport to Liverpool and Edinburgh today, and to be providing even more choice for our business and leisure customers alike.”

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland offering great value fares and convenient connections for our customers here as, well as those across the UK looking to explore the fantastic experiences Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport stated: “This is a special day for City of Derry Airport as easyJet takes off from the Northwest for the first time. This is a day that should be celebrated for the entire Northwest region. easyJet brings an undeniable level of brand credibility, customer confidence, not to mention great value fares for travellers across our catchment area.

Guests and airport staff pictured at the launch on Monday.

“We are very pleased for the return of connectivity to Edinburgh and Liverpool for our local region as year-round services to these destinations have been in demand from both corporate and leisure travellers for some time, and the flight schedule for Monday’s and Friday’s offers ideal timings for business travel during the week and weekend breaks for the leisure market.”

“The launch of easyJet services will be an additional economic driver for business investment in the Northwest and inbound travel and tourism, we are proud to be able to help grow and develop these sectors in our local area.”

EasyJet is the largest airline in the north of Ireland, offering over 45 routes across Europe and North Africa.

Seats are available to book from £14.99 one way including taxes on easyJet.com and via the mobile app.