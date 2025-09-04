Ryananir announces larger free carry-on bag for all passengers

Ryanair has confirmed that it has completed the rollout of its bigger carry-on bag sizers at 235 airports across Europe, including its Manchester service from City of Derry Airport.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Thursday, September 4 all Ryanair passengers can now bring a bigger, free personal bag measuring 40 x 30 x 20cm, which is 33% bigger than the EU standard free carry-on bag (40 x 30 x 15 cm).

Ryanair allows each passenger to bring one free carry-on bag on board, but the airline states that these bags “must be capable of fitting under each passenger’s seat”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, the maximum free carry on bag size was 40 x 25 x 20cm and the new allowance is around 20% larger than before.

RyanAir at City of Derry Airport. DER3716GS015

Should passengers wish to bring an extra carry-on bag, they are required to purchase Ryanair’s Priority Boarding service.

Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady said: “From today (Thurs, 4 Sept) Ryanair’s new, bigger free carry-on bag is now 33% larger than the EU standard.

"Our bag sizers at all airports have now been “resized” to accommodate this bigger, free carry-on bag. All passengers wishing to bring a second carry bag can do so by availing of our Priority Boarding service, and passengers can also purchase check-in bags, should they so wish, during their booking process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope our customers will enjoy these bigger, free carry-on bag sizes, but any passenger who fails to comply with these new generous limits, will be required to pay the checked in bag fee at the boarding gate.”