Ryananir announces larger free carry-on bag for all passengers
From Thursday, September 4 all Ryanair passengers can now bring a bigger, free personal bag measuring 40 x 30 x 20cm, which is 33% bigger than the EU standard free carry-on bag (40 x 30 x 15 cm).
Ryanair allows each passenger to bring one free carry-on bag on board, but the airline states that these bags “must be capable of fitting under each passenger’s seat”.
Previously, the maximum free carry on bag size was 40 x 25 x 20cm and the new allowance is around 20% larger than before.
Should passengers wish to bring an extra carry-on bag, they are required to purchase Ryanair’s Priority Boarding service.
Ryanair’s CMO, Dara Brady said: “From today (Thurs, 4 Sept) Ryanair’s new, bigger free carry-on bag is now 33% larger than the EU standard.
"Our bag sizers at all airports have now been “resized” to accommodate this bigger, free carry-on bag. All passengers wishing to bring a second carry bag can do so by availing of our Priority Boarding service, and passengers can also purchase check-in bags, should they so wish, during their booking process.
"We hope our customers will enjoy these bigger, free carry-on bag sizes, but any passenger who fails to comply with these new generous limits, will be required to pay the checked in bag fee at the boarding gate.”