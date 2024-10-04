WATCH: Beautiful lesser known beach of coves between two iconic Donegal coastal destinations
While just about everyone in the north west has visited Culdaff beach and Kinnego Bay, in between lies the stunning Tremone Bay a short drive down beneath the beautiful and historic north Inishowen village of Carrowmena.
As well as the main sandy beach dotted in some parts by rocky outcrops on which the waves break, there are numerous small coves and inlets divided up by the rocky cliff face, with very interesting rock formations and pools.
It’s an amazing place to relax in nature, whatever the season, and great for big and little explorers.
Furthermore, it’s also got a little bit of history all of its own. There’s a Mass rock, where Mass was said in secret during penal times, and a large stone monument erected by the entrance to the small car park commemorates an extraordinary local man, Thomas D’Arcy McGee.
Thomas D’Arcy McGee chose Tremone Bay as the location to escape Ireland way back in 1848 during An Gorta Mor, when he was in his early 20s.
Her had been part a group of prominent organisers of the Young Irelander rebellion at the time. He had befriended the Buncrana-born Bishop of Derry, Edward Maginn and the bishop helped his escape in disguise. He later wrote a biography of the bishop.
A native of County Louth, Thomas would arrive in America and years later would travel onward to Canada, where he played a key role in the formation of the federation of Canadian provinces. He was famous as a politician, a member of the Canadian Parliament for west Montreal, a journalist and as a spokesperson for Catholics. But his views from his youth had changed drastically and he was opposed to the beliefs and activities of his fellow exiles in the Fenian Brotherhood. His pivot away from his roots led to him being assassinated in April 1868. Another Irish born man, tailor Patrick J Whelan, was blamed and executed for the assassination, a crime he denied.
