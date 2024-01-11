BBC Radio Foyle’s North West Today extends to full hour from Monday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Presenter Elaine McGee said: “As a team, we are thrilled to now have one hour which means more time to concentrate on the stories that matter most to our listeners.
"The North West has so many stories to tell and we are looking forward to further strengthening the connection we have with our audience. It is a testament to their support that we now look forward to this new chapter for the news team at BBC Radio Foyle.”
Kevin Kelly, BBC Northern Ireland Head of News and Current Affairs said: “This is a good news story for all our audiences in the North West, and shows our commitment to bringing local news that matters to people right across the area.
"We are passionate about telling the story of the North West as widely as we can across all our output, and this will also complement what we have been doing to enhance our digital news offering in BBC Northern Ireland, with our North West news team working collaboratively on content which will be available wherever people get their news.”
The BBC approved the extension last November after completing a pilot exercise to look at the sustainability of a longer breakfast-time programme.
North West Today is available on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sounds, Mondays-Fridays from a new time of 8am to 9am starting Monday, January 15, 2024.