Radio Foyle North West Today breakfast show to be extended to one hour
The broadcaster said the proposed extension followed completion of a pilot exercise to look at the sustainability of a longer breakfast-time programme.
Kevin Kelly, Head of News and Current Affairs, BBC NI, said: “This is good news. It follows a detailed review exercise and fulfils a commitment that BBC NI’s Director, Adam Smyth, made earlier in the year.
"North West Today’s longer duration will complement everything that we’re doing to enhance digital newsgathering and output from Foyle. We’ve made real progress in this area and expect that to continue – making even more effective use of the BBC’s Foyle newsroom and helping to bring their work to a wider audience.”
The BBC said the programme’s longer duration will allow it to do more and reflects feedback from listeners and staff in Foyle.
Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “We are delighted that after a month long paper pilot the Radio Foyle Breakfast Show will be extended from 30 minutes to an hour.
"Our members have shown that not only can they provide digital content but also a bespoke 60 minutes of breakfast radio for the Derry community and the surrounding area. It is what the listeners deserve and NUJ members can’t wait for the launch in January.”
SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said: “This is really good news and it’s entirely down to the hard fought campaign from BBC staff in Derry as well as Radio Foyle’s loyal listeners in the city.
“Since the initial decision to make unacceptable cuts to Radio Foyle’s programming, we have brought this issue to the top of the political establishment.
"I have raised it with the British Prime Minister, the Director General of the BBC and the Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee. If decision makers at BBC Northern Ireland thought that Derry would take these cuts sitting down then they totally underestimated our city and its pride in our local broadcasters.
“This isn’t the end of the matter, either. Radio Foyle needs to benefit from a serious programme of investment that enhances services in our city.”