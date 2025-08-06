Candlelight concert series reimagining classical music returning to Derry
Starting in October, St. Columb's Cathedral will be transformed into an intimate setting illuminated by thousands of candles to host the first series of performances, kicking off with tributes to ABBA and Coldplay.
Already enjoyed by millions across more than 150 cities worldwide, including London, Paris, and Madrid, Candlelight brings classical music to life in extraordinary spaces beyond traditional concert halls.
In Derry, St. Columb's Cathedral offers an ideal atmosphere for this unique experience, where the connection between performers and audience is heightened by the warm, flickering glow of candlelight.
The complete programme is as follows:
Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA Venue: St Columb's Cathedral Dates and times: 11 Oct 19:00 From: £15.00 Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/127813
Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay Venue: St Columb's Cathedral Dates and times: 11 Oct 21:00 From: £15.00 Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/123987
Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles Venue: St Columb's Cathedral Dates and times: 15 Nov 19:00 From: £20.00 Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/395003
Candlelight: Hans Zimmer's Best Works Venue: St Columb's Cathedral Dates and times: 15 Nov 21:00 From: £15.00 Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/127793
Candlelight Christmas: Love Actually, Home Alone & More Venue: St Columb's Cathedral Dates and times: 20 Dec 19:00, 21:00 From: £20.00 Tickets can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/142493
For more information about Candlelight, access candlelightexperience.com
