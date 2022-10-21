▼

Donegal came in in fifth place in a commendable score out of 8.22 out of 10, just narrowly beating Derry and Cork who shared sixth place with 8.2/10.

Among the bars sampled which helped earn Derry its high marks were Badgers Bar, Orchard St, Bennigans, John St, Georges, Bishop St, Peadar O'Donnell’s, Waterloo St, Park Bar, Francis St, Sandinos, Water St, and Tinneys, Patrick Street.

Bars sampled in Donegal included Letterkenny’s fine establishments, Blakes Bar, McGinley’s,Sonny McSwines, The Central Bar and The Cottage Bar.

A study to find the best and worst places to get a pint of Guinness in it's home, Ireland involved data from Casinosource.ie scoring a pint of the black nectar out of ten, based on rankings from Guinness lovers at Guinness Guru and Guinness Advisor.

There wasn’t much in it at the top tier, and Galway came out the cream of the crop with an overall score of 8.53/10.

Galway was followed by Limerick in second place with a score of 8.42/10, Kerry in third with 8.31/10 and Sligo in fourth with 8.28 before Donegal, Derry and Cork put in an appearance.

Coming in behind them in 7th place was Wexford, while joint 8th place went to Kilkenny, and, shockingly, the home of Arthur Guinness himself, Dublin, with the capital only managing to muster a score of 7.95/10.

In fact, Casinosource.ie claims to have managed to calculate the odds of finding an excellent pint in Dublin as being only 40/1, while a great pint has better odds at 6/1 and your standard good pint at 5/2.

Besides Derry, Armagh was the only other place north of the border to feature in the top ten, coming in in 9th place followed by Louth, which completed the top ten.

Methodology involved the total sum of scores from surveys, Guinness Guru, and Guinness Advisor divided by the number of reviews.

Over 9 - Excellent 8 and over – Great Between 7-8 – Good Between 6-7 – Mediocre/Average Below – Bad