The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award looks back at key moments from 2022 that inspired and moved audiences at home.

Voting will close at midday on May 2, 2023 and the winner will be announced at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises on May 14, 2023 on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.

The six nominees are: Derry Girls, Channel 4 – The Finale, the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace; Heartstopper, Netflix – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss; Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace, BBC One – Paddington Meets The Queen; Stranger Things, Netflix - Lucas, Dustin, and Steve rescue Max from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song - Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill; The Real Mo Farah, BBC One – Sir Mo Farah revealing he was illegally trafficked to the UK and The Traitors, BBC One – The Final Roundtable.

The Derry Girls finale - the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace - has been nominated for a BAFTA.

Members of the public can vote for their P&O Cruises Memorable Moment online via bafta.org/moment.

The nomination is one of four for ‘Derry Girls,’ which is also nominated for ‘Scripted Comedy’, Lisa McGee is nominated for Comedy Writer and Siobhán McSweeney, who played Sister Michael, is nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.

