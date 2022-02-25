Derry Girls star Siobhán MacSweeney to host Derry IWD ‘Femme Sesh’

In the run up to International Women’s Day on March 8, Femme Sesh will take place at Sandinos main room next Friday, March 4 with Inishowen artists The Henry Girls headlining the event.

Organiser Sha Gillespie said: “It’s been a difficult time for all of us since the start of the pandemic. A lot has happened and changed people’s lives forever.

“Two years ago we had our last Femme Sesh before lockdown. Unfortunalely last year we couldn’t hold the event but delighted to be back this year with a wonderful night of music, comedy, spoken word. This event was the brainchild of Tina McLaughlin back in 2009. It has been running every year since. All money raised will go towards alleviating poverty and helping women facing domestic violence.

Poster by Marty Doherty.

“We are super excited to have Siobhán McSweeney coming over to host the event. Most people will know her for playing Sister Michael in Derry Girls and more recently she has been the presenter on The Great Pottery Throwdown’. We also have performances on the night from Tara Gi + Kloe, Sister Ghost, Eileen Webster, Mel Bradley, Cat Brogan,Thran Leeann, Caelainn Hogan and a dj set by Ann Harley.

“The Henry Girls will headline the evening. These amazing women are giving up their time for free so we can raise money for those in need. It will be a fantastic night and I hope you can come and join us.”

Doors open next Friday at 8pm and entry is £6.

A limited amount of tickets will be available at the door as they are selling fast online via: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/Other events taking place in and around International Women’s Day include ‘For The Love Of Mary’ at Studio 2 in Skeoge on March 8 at 8pm.

