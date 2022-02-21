Walled City Market returns next weekend in Derry

The popular food and craft market is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and takes place on the first Saturday of the month from March to December.

Nicolle Walters, Market Development Officer with Council said: “We are excited for this new season and welcoming our traders back to Guildhall Square,” she said. “The stalls open from 11am to 4pm and offer a wide range of top quality fresh produce at affordable prices.

“We also have street food and a wide range of locally produced craft products for sale so if you are out and about on Saturday make sure and come along.”

The market aims to support local business, encourage producers to promote their products and showcase local business traders.

Local providers of locally sourced and hand crafted products are invited to apply to sell their goods at the market this year.

Preference will be afforded to local businesses and individuals registered at an address within DCSDC Region, products that are handmade/ handcrafted/ hand reared and goods created and sourced locally.

Traders who are able to demonstrate how their business is environmentally friendly and sustainable will also be looked on favourably.

While there can be no sub-letting of space, applications are welcomed from traders who wish to share a stall with another trader and a joint application can be submitted for this.