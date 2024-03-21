Derry launches its 23rd Jazz Festival: ‘The festival showcases all that’s great about the city’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue attended the official launch of the festival on Thursday as it prepares to welcome tens of thousands of music fans this spring.

And with most of the events running free of charge, it means there is a focus on ensuring live music and quality performances are accessible to everyone.

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor Logue said she was looking forward to a weekend of top entertainment.

The launch of this year's action-packed Derry Jazz Festival.

"The Jazz Festival weekend is one of the most vibrant and exciting weekends in the entertainment calendar with so much to do and see throughout the festival.

"I’m so looking forward to welcoming both visitors and performers from all over the world to enjoy some first-class hospitality and entertainment.

“The festival showcases all that’s great about Derry - our talent, our warmth and our welcome - which brings people back year on year to the city. It’s going to be a fabulous celebration with something for everyone to enjoy.”

This year’s festival will feature hundreds of performers who travel from far and wide to take part in the event, as well as an impressive array of homegrown talent.

Visitors can look forward to some exciting new acts, as well as their regular favourites with more details to be revealed in the coming weeks with the launch of the Guinness Jazz Festival Trail.

A key priority for the festival is its outreach programme involving local young people and providing opportunities for new talent to develop. Over 1,200 pupils from eight schools will this year enjoy a fun introduction to jazz through the interactive ‘Jazz Lab’ sessions featuring familiar jazz standards and improvisation techniques.

And with accommodation always in high demand, for the first time this year the festival will offer a dedicated parking facility for camper vans, located at the heart of all the action. Spaces are available at Bishop Street Carpark, just a stone’s throw from the city centre venues.