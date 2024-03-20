Inishowen Choir of Ages set to raise much-needed funds for iCARE and The Exchange with Easter music night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project, which is designed to bring all generations together to sing for joy and wellbeing and share the magic of music together, was started originally pre-pandemic by Bernie Doherty.

After a forced hiatus caused by lockdown, the group was ‘finally’ back together for a much-anticipated first performance last Easter.

The Inishowen Choir of Ages is hosting its second Gala concert in aid of iCare and The Exchange this Easter.

Bernie Doherty tells the ‘Journal’: “We've had an amazing journey since then - singing at loads of events, from Darkness into Light, to a wedding proposal on a golf course to a gig for Buncrana First Responders.

“The Intergenerational Choir of Ages 'Sing for Spring' project comes to a conclusion with a wonderful show for one night only.

"We are really looking forward to sharing our new songbook with audiences and showing what can be achieved in just 10 short weeks when we all relax, have a cup of tea and work together.

"With a full band and a choir of more than 60 Inishowen men, women and children of all ages, it's sure to be a night to remember in Buncrana.

"Songs on the night come from many different eras and styles, so there's loads of opportunity to sing along and take a trip through some musical history.”

Inishowen Childrens Autism Related Education, (iCARE) exists to support autistic individuals and their families in the Inishowen area.

Meanwhile, The Exchange Inishowen is an award-winning voluntary-run community centre and registered charity dedicated to supporting and developing our local community, empowering social enterprise and small businesses, encouraging positive mental health and wellbeing and promoting culture and heritage.

Bernie Doherty adds: “A small number will be available at the door on the night, but book early to avoid disappointment. We had a full house for our big concert last Easter, and this year's show promises all the joy and fun of that great night.”

The event takes place on Thursday, 28 March at 7.30pm in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.