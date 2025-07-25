Derry & Strabane Mayor launches ‘biggest ever Féile Derry programme’

Derry’s leading community arts festival, Féile Derry, has launched its biggest ever programme of events which will feature music, family gatherings, award-winning films, discussions, sport, exhibitions, older people’s events and much more.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Ruairí McHugh officially launched this year’s programme, which includes over 150 events taking place at 60 venues across the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, and Fountain neighbourhoods and the city centre.

A Féile spokesperson said 2025 is one of the most exciting editions in the festival’s 33-year history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s line-up offers something for everyone, bringing families and neighbours together to celebrate what’s great about our communities and the city’s immense talent.

Mayor Ruairí McHugh with representatives launching the 2025 Derry Féile.

“One of Ireland’s great musicians, Martin Hayes, and local sensation SOAK will headline our music line-up alongside award-winning films, discussions, our biggest ever programme of family celebrations, and a wide range of events for all ages.

“There’s been a huge amount of work behind the scenes from our community partners and volunteers whose commitment make Féile a special event every year, and ensure the festival continues to grow stronger.”

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Féile 2025 as we mark 33 years of the festival - it's a chance to come together and celebrate our neighbourhoods, our creativity, and what makes our communities great places to live, work, play and visit.”

Mayor Ruairí McHugh said: “I’m really pleased to launch the biggest ever programme of Féile events in the city. It's always a real highlight of the summer across the neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Féile continues to lead the way in bringing our communities together, creating opportunities for people of all ages to connect, celebrate, and look forward through arts, sports, family gatherings, music, discussions and more.

“This year’s line-up is really exciting and reflects the positive work that is happening right across the city to highlight everything that is good about our communities and the people who live in them.

“Derry is a city bursting with endless talent, creativity, and energy, and events like Féile are crucial in showcasing that to the world, helping our city reach its full potential and thrive.

“I want to wish the team at Féile Derry every success for this year’s festival, and I hope everyone attending the events has a fantastic time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full Féile programme of events is available now at www.feilederry.com/feile-2025

Féile’s funders include The Executive Office, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Department of Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of the many groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents who have come together to shape this programme of events.