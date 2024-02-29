Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the best international electronic music artists will converge on Derry over the Easter weekend from March 28 to March 31 to play at venues across the city alongside the best local and national DJs, producers and live acts.

Among the headliners announced are ANNIE MAC, acclaimed DJ, soundtrack composer and producer, DAVID HOLMES, house maestro MOVE D and the superb live electronic music artist KiNK .On Friday March 28, David Holmes will bring his God’s Waiting Room clubnight to Sandinos.

When it comes to Irish artists and pioneers within the music industry, names don’t come much bigger than David Holmes. David Holmes’ C.V. is formidable, with five brilliant solo albums and over thirty soundtracks to his name. His latest album ‘Blind on a Galloping Horse’ is his most powerful, political and personal opus yet.

Derry bound: Annie Mac is coming to Celtronic.

His screen work ranges from Steven Soderbergh’s classic Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and Steve McQueen’s critically acclaimed Hunger, to stylish TV dramas including Kin and The Fall.

Holmes’ group Unloved have released two LPs, which form the majority of the soundtracks for Killing Eve. He has produced albums for Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream and Manic Street Preachers and had been working with Sinead O’Connor before her untimely death last year.

Over the years, St Columb’s Hall has been the scene of some of the most memorable Celtronic events. The festival returns to St Columb’s Hall on Easter Saturday, March 30 for the first time in five years with an unmissable party headlined by ANNIE MAC who will be making her first appearance in the city in over ten years.

Annie Mac can be seen on the biggest stages of music festivals around the world, and in the DJ booths of the world's best clubs. Over her 20 year career in the arts, she has created a far reaching cultural presence, rooted in quality, integrity and authenticity. Annie has a strong legacy of seventeen years presenting flagship music shows on BBC Radio 1.

David Holmes.

Her Before Midnight inclusive clubbing concept that she launched in Spring 2022 has proved hugely popular and sells out in seconds.

She has also released two critically acclaimed novels, Mother Mother and The Mess We’re In.

The party features a stacked line-up that includes live performances from New Jackson and local hero Cartin as well as DJ sets from two of the city’s finest Jordan Villa and Sean Den.

Celtronic 2024 will come to a spectacular close at The Nerve Centre on Easter Sunday March 31. The best live electronic music artist in the world, KiNK, will make the journey from Sofia in Bulgaria to Derry for the Celtronic closing party.

KiNK.

KiNK’s music is unifying in the best possible way. Channeling the spirit and feeling of a time where it didn’t really matter who the faces behind the music were, KiNK plays with the elements of genres and sub-genres as if the future of it all is still wide-open. KiNK will be joined at the party by MOVE D who has become a big Derry favourite over the years.

Move D is one of modern electronic musicʼs most beloved souls with a long and varied musical history with roots in the 60s and 70s jazz, psychedelic, rock, soul and early electronica.

Move D has become an unassuming heavyweight in house music as a producer for countless forward-thinking labels, a collaborator and a truly original selector. His releases touch on house conventions but are delivered in his inimitable style, leaving everyone - from long- time fans to the uninitiated— with their jaws on the floor and their hands in the air.

The closing party lineup also features a live set from The Cyclist while two of Derry’s best clubnights, Bekuz and Queen & Disco will take care of room two.

Move D.

Tickets for all Celtronic 2024 events including Access All Events passes are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/celtronic-2024-3139869 .