In 2011 Damian won the American reality TV show, The Glee Project, having been selected from 40,000 people to take part in the series. His talent and personality saw him land the role of Rory Flanagan in the popular television series Glee, which he played for three years. He went on to star with his Glee co-star Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the show, in the family movie Santa Fake.Damian said: “Dancing with the Stars is a major challenge for me, one I am really excited and also very nervous about. Dancing has never been a strong point of mine, quite the opposite, but I’m eager to get to work. It feels like a great time to simply go out there and enjoy the experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”