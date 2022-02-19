Eurovision Song Contest: Brooke Scullion is an outside bet to win

The County Derry’s singer has already been backed by some punters after she was confirmed as Ireland’s entrant for this year’s event in Italy and as a result the odds against her repeating Dana’s success have shortened according to one leading bookmaker.

The Bellaghy singer, who first found fame as a finalist on the UK version of The Voice in 2020, saw off competition from five other acts when she was chosen on RTE’s Late Late Eurosong special and will now fly the flag in Turin in a bid to end a 26-year wait for a Eurovision victory.

A remastered version of Scullion’s ‘That’s Rich’ surfaced this week and while Ireland remain amongst the outsiders, BoyleSports have trimmed the odds on them winning the contest for an eighth time this year into 50/1 from 66/1, which would put them two clear of Sweden in the all-time records.

Brooke Scullion pictured at The Late Late Show Eurovision Special, RTE, Dublin, on February 4. She will now represent Ireland at The Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May. Picture: Andres Poveda

Hosts Italy are the early favourites at a much shorter 2/1 to top the leaderboard again, while the chances of a first UK victory at Eurovision since 1997 are rated at 22/1.