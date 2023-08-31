Strong who grow up in Springtown Camp began playing in bands as a teenager returns for a special homecoming gig at The Cosh Bar on the Buncrana Road at 8pm.

‘The Homecoming’ gig will present ‘a﻿ rare opportunity to catch the legendary Rob Strong in his native Derry City’ with ‘the Godfather of Soul in Ireland being honoured as he celebrates an amazing SIXTY years on the road’, the promoter says.

During the showband era Strong moved to Omagh, where he played with two of the biggest bands of the time - The Polka Dots and the iconic Plattermen.

Rob Strong

He also performed with Johnny Logan in The Giants as well as The Las Vegas Showband, The Rockets, The Commitments band and The Rob Strong Band in a career that has spanned almost six decades.

Johnny Logan has described Rob as ‘one of the best singers I had ever seen in Ireland’, while fellow Derry man Phil Coulter said Rob has ‘a big voice doing Bluesy stuff with a raw edge. Rob Strong has a big engine and a great vocal range’.

His son Andrew famously starred in the smash hit movie The Commitments.

Barry Devlin of Horslips described Strong as a ‘hero’ and has said: “The thing about Rob Strong is, he’s a serious package, bass chops, voice, presence. And he really didn’t need amplification. The voice would carry down a hall on its own. There was definitely a connection between us and The Plattermen in the early ’70s.”